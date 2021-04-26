Las Vegas Launches New Ad Campaign
April 26, 2021
As capacity at Las Vegas hotel-casinos returns to 100 percent on June 1, the city’s tourism arm today unveiled a new ad campaign.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) has launched the tagline “Vegas You” advertising blitz to serve as a reminder that Las Vegas is ready and excited to welcome visitors back.
The first 30-second spot, entitled “The Dance,” dropped today and can be seen here.
“Vegas You“ capitalizes on the pent-up demand for travel throughout the country and embodies the freedom of choice to live life to the fullest, by offering an escape into the adult freedom that only Las Vegas has to offer, city officials said.
“The new Vegas You campaign reminds travelers that Las Vegas is open, ready and excited to welcome them,” says Kate Wik, chief marketing officer for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “The Dance, the first ad from the new campaign, evokes the feeling of freedom that has become synonymous with the Vegas experience."
The Dance showcases Vegas as the backdrop where visitors are invited to revel in their freedom through a variety of fast-moving Vegas scenes. It also emphasizes that Las Vegas gives visitors experiences they can't find anywhere else and a place to become someone else.
The commercial was shot at several locations across the destination including Circa Resort & Casino, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.
And, with Sin City so close to returning to normal after a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s no skimping on this ad campaign. The ad will run nationally across a combination of network and cable channels: ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, BET, ESPN, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV and NHL on NBC Sports and NBA on TNT.
It will also run digitally as part of a streaming schedule with NBC and FOX as well as additional digital and social channels.
A second ad will be released in late May.
