Learn, Connect and Win at the Thailand Virtual Marketplace

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke July 16, 2020

Thailand Expo Exhibit Hall
Thailand Expo Exhibit Hall.

Tour operators and travel advisors are invited to expand their expertise, network with key industry players and grow their business during the 3rd Amazing Thailand Virtual Marketplace this summer.

Taking place July 29-30 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET, this year's expo will fill attendees in on everything Thailand—one of the top 10 most-visited countries in the world year after year—exploring all the beloved Asian destination has to offer in addition to connecting them with more than three dozen Thai suppliers.

Some of this year's participating suppliers include Minor Hotels; The Peninsula Bangkok; Waldorf Astoria Bangkok; Amanpuri; The Siam; Abercrombie & Kent Thailand; EXO Travel; Blue Elephants and EVA Airways.

Day 1 will be reserved for tour operators who will be able to video chat on-one-on with suppliers to form lasting partnerships that grow business. Meanwhile, Day 2 will be open to both tour operators and travel advisors who can attend up to four informative webinars as well as gain knowledge and contacts while virtually touring the easy-to-navigate exhibit hall.

Participants in the upcoming Thailand Virtual Marketplace will even have a shot to win a handful of awesome prizes, including gift cards, iPads and the grand prize of a trip to Thailand.

Thailand Expo Live Webinar
Thailand Expo Live Webinar.

Tour operators can click here to register while travel advisors can click here to signup.

As always, travel professionals can visit virtualtravelevents.com to view a complete lineup of upcoming expos and to register to participate in past events on demand.

