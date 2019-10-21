Last updated: 05:01 PM ET, Mon October 21 2019

Lonely Planet Reveals Top Travel Destinations for 2020

Janeen Christoff October 21, 2019

Tiger nest Monastery
PHOTO: Aktshang Goemba, Tiger nest monastery, Bhutan (photo via Kardd / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Lonely Planet has unveiled its top travel destinations for 2020.

The 15th annual collection includes the best countries, cities, regions and value destinations for the year ahead highlighting sustainability to ensure travelers make a positive impact wherever they go.

The number-one country on the Lonely Planet list for next year is the Kingdom of Bhutan, which is set to become the first fully organic nation by 2020.

England is in the number-two spot and North Macedonia is number three.

Lonely Planet’s number-one region for 2020 is the Central Asian Silk Road, pointing out that the region is more accessible than ever with improvements in visa processing and investments in transportation and infrastructure.

Le Marche, Italy, is in the number-two spot and is followed by Tohoku, Japan.

Salzburg, Austria, scored the number-one city spot on Lonely Planet’s 2020 list. It is followed by Washington, D.C., and Cairo, Egypt

Austria, Rainbow over Salzburg Castle
PHOTO: Rainbow over Salzburg castle in Austria. (photo via TomasSereda / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The top three destinations that provide the best value to travelers include East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia; Budapest; and Madhya Pradesh, India.

To celebrate the announcement of the 2020 Best in Travel guide, Lonely Planet has partnered with G Adventures and TourRadar to give visitors to LonelyPlanet.com the chance to win a Silk Road adventure for two through Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Below are the complete lists of 2020 Best of Travel destinations:

Top 10 Countries

Bhutan

England

North Macedonia

Aruba

eSwatini

Costa Rica

The Netherlands

Liberia

Morocco

Uruguay

Top 10 Regions

Central Asian Silk Road

Le Marche, Italy

Tohoku, Japan

Maine, USA

Lord Howe Island, Australia

Guizhou Province, China

Cadiz Province, Spain

Northeast Argentina

Kvarner Gulf, Croatia

Brazilian Amazon

Top 10 Cities

Salzburg, Austria

Washington, DC, USA

Cairo, Egypt

Galway, Ireland

Bonn, Germany

La Paz, Bolivia

Kochi, India

Vancouver, Canada

Dubai, UAE

Denver, USA

Top 10 Best Value

East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

Budapest, Hungary

Madhya Pradesh, India

Buffalo, USA

Azerbaijan

Serbia

Tunisia

Cape Winelands, South Africa

Athens, Greece

Zanzibar, Tanzania

