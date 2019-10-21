Lonely Planet Reveals Top Travel Destinations for 2020
Janeen Christoff October 21, 2019
Lonely Planet has unveiled its top travel destinations for 2020.
The 15th annual collection includes the best countries, cities, regions and value destinations for the year ahead highlighting sustainability to ensure travelers make a positive impact wherever they go.
The number-one country on the Lonely Planet list for next year is the Kingdom of Bhutan, which is set to become the first fully organic nation by 2020.
England is in the number-two spot and North Macedonia is number three.
Lonely Planet’s number-one region for 2020 is the Central Asian Silk Road, pointing out that the region is more accessible than ever with improvements in visa processing and investments in transportation and infrastructure.
Le Marche, Italy, is in the number-two spot and is followed by Tohoku, Japan.
Salzburg, Austria, scored the number-one city spot on Lonely Planet’s 2020 list. It is followed by Washington, D.C., and Cairo, Egypt
The top three destinations that provide the best value to travelers include East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia; Budapest; and Madhya Pradesh, India.
To celebrate the announcement of the 2020 Best in Travel guide, Lonely Planet has partnered with G Adventures and TourRadar to give visitors to LonelyPlanet.com the chance to win a Silk Road adventure for two through Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
Below are the complete lists of 2020 Best of Travel destinations:
Top 10 Countries
Bhutan
England
North Macedonia
Aruba
eSwatini
Costa Rica
The Netherlands
Liberia
Morocco
Uruguay
Top 10 Regions
Central Asian Silk Road
Le Marche, Italy
Tohoku, Japan
Maine, USA
Lord Howe Island, Australia
Guizhou Province, China
Cadiz Province, Spain
Northeast Argentina
Kvarner Gulf, Croatia
Brazilian Amazon
Top 10 Cities
Salzburg, Austria
Washington, DC, USA
Cairo, Egypt
Galway, Ireland
Bonn, Germany
La Paz, Bolivia
Kochi, India
Vancouver, Canada
Dubai, UAE
Denver, USA
Top 10 Best Value
East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia
Budapest, Hungary
Madhya Pradesh, India
Buffalo, USA
Azerbaijan
Serbia
Tunisia
Cape Winelands, South Africa
Athens, Greece
Zanzibar, Tanzania
