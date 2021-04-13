Los Angeles to Become First US City To Reach Health & Safety Milestone
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz April 13, 2021
The Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board announced on April 13, 2021, it will begin working towards being Sharecare VERIFIED™.
Sharecare VERIFIED™ is a comprehensive verification process for health security within hotels, developed by Forbes Travel Guide and the digital health company, Sharecare. The goal of the verification is to create a universal health and safety standard across all hotels.
All hotels within Los Angeles with fifty rooms or more must comply with public health guidelines, but hotels verified by this process make commitments to transparency and adhering to changing guidelines. The process covers over 360 standards, from cleaning procedures to physical distancing.
Hotels will receive the Sharecare VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide badge, which they can add to their websites to showcase their commitment to safety. The list of hotels that have completed the process is always growing. Los Angeles expects all of the participating hotels to be done with their verification processes by April 30, 2021.
Los Angeles is set to become the first city in the United States to be VERIFIED™. The city has changed its phased reopening level to orange, opening up limited access to museums, indoor dining, theme parks and live outdoor events once again, which the tourism board hopes will bring in more tourism.
“Los Angeles has been incredibly deliberate and thoughtful in its reopening, and we are grateful for our ongoing partnership with state and local health department officials in developing appropriate protocols to ensure that we can safely and responsibly reopen our local visitor industry. Our strategic partnership with Sharecare allows visitors, planners and hospitality employees alike to feel confident in our hotel community’s commitment to their health and safety,” stated Adam Burke, President & CEO for Los Angeles Tourism.
For more information, please visit Forbes Travel Guide or Discover Los Angeles.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Los Angeles
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS