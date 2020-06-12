Miami Eyes Tourism Recovery as Beaches, Attractions Reopen
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke June 12, 2020
Miami is beginning to open up to tourism just in time for the official start of summer.
Following weeks and months of anticipation, Miami Beach's beloved beaches reopened with some restrictions in place on Wednesday. COVID-19 safety measures allow for activities such as jogging, swimming, surfing and sunbathing but require beachgoers to have a face covering, maintain a six-foot distance from others and limit group sizes to 10 or fewer people.
Bermuda to Reopen to Air Travelers on July 1Destination & Tourism
Carnival CEO Unsure When Cruises Will Return, Says Demand...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Blue Diamond Resorts Reopening Five Resorts Next MonthHotel & Resort
What's more, some casinos, museums, bowling alleys and even arcades in South Florida's Miami-Dade and Broward counties have or plan to reopen in the days to come with similar coronavirus safety protocols in place, the Miami Herald reports.
The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in nearby Hollywood will open its doors at 50 percent capacity on Friday while the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Downtown Miami will reopen to the public with limited admission and timed ticket requirements on Monday, June 15.
Meanwhile, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) is giving summer travelers added incentive to experience South Florida through the Miami Shines tourism recovery campaign.
The program includes a lineup of promotional incentives across restaurants, hotels, museums, spas and other attractions. For example, the Miami Spice Restaurant program will launch two months early, rewarding visitors with three-course meals priced at $25 for lunch/brunch and $39 for dinner now through September 30 while specially curated "Spice and Stay" packages will offer guests special rates at participating hotels when they pair their stay with Miami Spice meals on property.
"Our number one priority at the GMCVB is to responsibly drive demand to our partners in Greater Miami's tourism industry," said William D. Talbert III, CDME, President and CEO of the GMCVB, in a statement on Thursday. "The Miami Shines program helps create and keep jobs and helps the local economy recover now that beaches, hotels and the hospitality industry are open once again. The GMCVB has helped Greater Miami’s community navigate challenging crises in the past, including 9/11, the Gulf Oil Spill, Zika and several hurricanes. We are resilient, and with the support of our community partners we will soon shine brighter than ever."
Beaches are reopening tomorrow as Miami-Dade County moves to a #NewNormal. Here is a list of some of the new regulations in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Remember you must have a face mask visibly available on you. Visit https://t.co/EqeQIfkz5G for more info. pic.twitter.com/9kTaqUBoQt— Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) June 9, 2020
In addition to Miami's world-class beaches and a slew of promotions, domestic travelers looking to stay local this summer can look forward to a plethora of other activities, from water sports to self-guided art walks, and a whole lot more.
For more information on Miami, Florida
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS