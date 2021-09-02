New Orleans Hopeful for Full Recovery From Hurricane Ida as Power Returns
New Orleans is bouncing back in the wake of Hurricane Ida, with power being restored to some parts of the French Quarter, the city's Central Business District (CBD) and the Superdome as well as several hotels and other nearby businesses.
According to Thursday's update from the team of tourism officials at New Orleans & Company and NewOrleans.com, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport is currently working with airlines to resume commercial service with some flights resuming as early as Thursday. "The situation remains fluid and passengers are encouraged to check directly with airlines."
The Hyatt and Hilton Riverside have also regained power. "Hotels that have power are restarting major mechanical systems and assessing damage. The hotels will start the process of re-opening once they have power and can staff and prepare rooms appropriately," New Orleans & Company stated.
The city is optimistic that the partially restored French Quarter, CBD and Warehouse District will regain power Thursday or Friday, allowing more assets to take part in recovery efforts. While acknowledging that Ida left behind unprecedented damage, officials downplayed media reports comparing the storm to Hurricane Katrina.
"Once power is fully restored, our tourism industry, hotels, restaurants and attractions should get back up and running relatively quickly, as soon as employees can return home and get back to work. We are the most resilient city in the world and don’t be surprised if we return to business and normalcy faster than any could imagine," officials said.
