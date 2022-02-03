Last updated: 02:05 PM ET, Thu February 03 2022

New Zealand Announces Plans for Reopening Borders

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff February 03, 2022

Auckland, New Zealand
Auckland, New Zealand. (photo via huafires/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

New Zealand has announced plans for reopening its borders.

The process will begin slowly, starting with New Zealand citizens, residents and some visa holders who are fully vaccinated and traveling to the country from Australia. These travelers will be able to avoid a minimum 10-day quarantine at government-managed facilities and will be able to travel to the country starting February 27, 2022.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Saranda

gallery icon Europe Travel Restrictions: Updated Country by Country Guide

Buddhist temple of Wat Arun at night, Thailand

Thailand Reopens To Quarantine-Free Travel

Morocco Upgraded

Morocco To Reopen to Tourists on February 7

Sunset in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico To Change Entry Requirements February 2

Two weeks after that date, the plan is to welcome New Zealanders back from anywhere in the world as well as skilled workers. The country will then take gradual steps to welcome travelers back with the goal of opening completely, lifting all of its pandemic travel restrictions, by October of this year.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern credited the country's strategy and restrictions during the pandemic to avoiding a large-scale outbreak and deaths. Now, approximately 93 percent of New Zealand residents who are 12 or older are fully vaccinated, and around 40 percent of children ages five to 11 have had the first dose.

“We must turn to the importance of reconnection. Families and friends need to reunite. Our businesses need skills to grow. Exporters need to travel to make new connections,” she said.

For more information on New Zealand

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Aruba beachfront

Aruba Eases Entry Testing Requirements

WTTC Survey Predicts Major Tourism Rebound in 2022

Tourism Helping Greece’s Economy Bounce Back

California Travel: What You Need To Know for 2022

Tennessee Adds New US Civil Rights Trail Sites

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS