New Zealand Announces Plans for Reopening Borders
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff February 03, 2022
New Zealand has announced plans for reopening its borders.
The process will begin slowly, starting with New Zealand citizens, residents and some visa holders who are fully vaccinated and traveling to the country from Australia. These travelers will be able to avoid a minimum 10-day quarantine at government-managed facilities and will be able to travel to the country starting February 27, 2022.
Two weeks after that date, the plan is to welcome New Zealanders back from anywhere in the world as well as skilled workers. The country will then take gradual steps to welcome travelers back with the goal of opening completely, lifting all of its pandemic travel restrictions, by October of this year.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern credited the country's strategy and restrictions during the pandemic to avoiding a large-scale outbreak and deaths. Now, approximately 93 percent of New Zealand residents who are 12 or older are fully vaccinated, and around 40 percent of children ages five to 11 have had the first dose.
“We must turn to the importance of reconnection. Families and friends need to reunite. Our businesses need skills to grow. Exporters need to travel to make new connections,” she said.
