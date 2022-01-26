Norway Eliminates Quarantines for US Travelers
Effective Jan. 26, Norway will no longer require that U.S. travelers to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival into the country, the government of Norway said.
“Travelers still need to get tested and complete entry registration upon arrival in Norway,” the government said.
“The requirement of documentation of a negative test taken before arrival continues to apply to people who cannot produce a COVID-19 certificate showing that they are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19.”
“At present, people who arrive in Norway from an area that triggers a duty to quarantine and cannot produce a valid COVID-19 certificate showing that they are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 must complete travel quarantine,” the government said.
The government said it made the decision regarding no longer requiring quarantines based on the recommendation by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.
Travelers without a COVID-19 certificate comprise just 7 percent travelers, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, which, at least for the time being, eradicates the need for fuller-scale quarantines.
“I agree with the Norwegian Institute of Public Health that in light of the low proportion of confirmed cases of COVID-19 among arriving travelers without a COVID-19 certificate, compared with the current status of the pandemic in Norway, the time has come to change the travel quarantine requirement,” said Norwegian Minister of Health and Care Services Ingvild Kjerkol.
“Removing travel quarantine will help society reopen more quickly, as it will simplify entry into Norway.
“This can have positive socio-economic consequences for the business sector in general, and the travel industry in particular.”
