NYC & Company Unveils Dine in New York City

Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey April 07, 2020

Harlem Shake
PHOTO: Participating restaurants include Harlem Shake in Harlem. (Photo via NYC & Company)

NYC & Co. has introduced Dine in NYC, an online initiative that puts the spotlight on more than 200 restaurants in 62 neighborhoods serving 27 different types of cuisines, along with takeout, delivery and gift cards. The online resource was launched in the wake of the debut of Virtual New York, which offers virtual New York City experiences.

“During this very challenging time for our restaurant industry, we are taking steps to encourage New Yorkers to support local eateries as much as possible through the Dine in NYC program,” said NYC & Company President and CEO Fred Dixon. “Through takeout and delivery, residents can still sample our city’s best food and support restaurant workers by taking advantage of this worthwhile program. We hope New Yorkers, as well as past and future visitors from around the world, will further support the restaurant community by purchasing gift cards.”

A sampling of neighborhoods participating in New York City’s five boroughs includes Bloomfield, Staten Island; Boerum Hill, Brooklyn; Forest Hills, Queens; Pelham Bay, the Bronx; and Tribeca, Manhattan.

Restaurants can be narrowed down under such filters as Dietary Needs, and Cuisine and Location. A Gift Card filter enables foodies to purchase gift cards, which can be used during future visits to New York City.

The Dine In NYC initiative complements the Virtual New York resource, which includes information and links on virtual programs at museums, galleries, comedy clubs, theaters and attractions.

