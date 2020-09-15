NYC & Company Unveils Neighborhood Getaway Program
NYC & Company introduced the All In NYC: Neighborhood Getaways program, which includes discounts on hotels, attractions, cultural experiences, dining, museums, shopping and tours to encourage locals and visitors alike to spend and explore in the city safely.
In all, the programs include more than 150 participants.
Additionally, Mastercard is backing the campaign by offering cardholders statement credits. Cardholders will receive $25 statement credits for purchases at hotels on single transactions of $100 or more, and $10 statement credits on single transactions of $20 or more for all other categories. They may redeem up to $100 in total statement credit.
“Now more than ever, we need New Yorkers to support their city and help stimulate the tourism economy and the jobs that come with it,” said Fred Dixon, NYC & Company President and CEO. “All In NYC: Neighborhood Getaways is NYC & Company’s latest All In NYC initiative, incentivizing locals and regional visitors to help the city we all know and love get back on its feet.”
Offers are available under seven categories: Discount, Free Amenity/Item, Kid(s) Free with Adult, Pay What You Wish, Prix-Fixe, Special Packages and Charitable Components.
Hotel discounts are also available.
The program is in effect for the remainder of the year, with new promotions and participants being added on an ongoing basis.
