NYC Restaurant Week Open for Reservations

NYC & Company announced details for NYC Restaurant Week Summer 2019 and opened reservations on NYCgo.com.
Now in its 27th year, the biannual program will be supported by NYC & Company’s new global, multiyear partnership with Mastercard.
Details for NYC Restaurant Week Summer 2019 include:
—Dine 23 days between July 22 and August 16, 2019
—Explore nearly 400 diverse restaurants in more than 40 distinct neighborhoods across the five boroughs
—Enjoy two-course prix-fixe lunches for $26 and three-course prix-fixe dinners (with dessert) for $42.
—Discover more than 30 individual cuisines
—View a full list of participants, browse menus, collections, James Beard Award winners and book tables now at nycgo.com/restaurantweek.
NYC & Company’s new partnership with Mastercard provides exclusive offers to Mastercard holders participating in NYC Restaurant Week including early access to reservations and a $10 statement credit when they register here and spend $65 or more at participating restaurants. In addition, when diners spend $10 or more dining out and use a Mastercard to pay for their meal throughout NYC Restaurant Week this summer, the company will make a donation to Stand Up To Cancer to help support groundbreaking cancer research, making cardholders’ dining experiences even more rewarding.
“NYC Restaurant Week is a remarkable opportunity to sample New York City’s world-class restaurants and diverse cuisines, while also discovering over 40 vibrant neighborhoods across the five boroughs,” said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company. “We’re proud of the continued success of this NYC & Company program and look forward to offering new experiences through our partnership with Mastercard.”
“Mastercard is committed to providing our cardholders Priceless experiences in the most visited cities across the globe and what better compliment to this commitment then our partnership with NYC & Company. In supporting the world’s first and longest-standing Restaurant Week, we are providing our cardholders the opportunity to experience the culinary diversity New York City offers across its impressive restaurant portfolio and all while supporting an important cause,” said Cheryl Guerin, executive vice president of North America Marketing & Communications at Mastercard.
“This summer, we look forward to welcoming local and visiting guests to nearly 400 restaurants in more than 40 neighborhoods across the city, representing over 30 international cuisines,” said Tracy Nieporent, chairman, NYC & Company Restaurant Committee. “Our 27th year of NYC Restaurant Week is an exciting time to experience the quality, variety, and hospitality that makes New York City one of the dining capitals of the world.”
The summer 2019 season features 20 new restaurant participants, including Ambassador Grill & Lounge, Antica Pesa, The Bar Room at The Modern, Bellini, Estiatorio Milos Hudson Yards, The Flatiron Room, Il Mulino Prime–Gramercy, Joseph’s Restaurant, Kyma, Lattanzi Cucina Italiana, Leonelli Taberna, Maison Pickle, Marta, Osteria 57, Oxbow Tavern, Philippe Chow Downtown, Restaurant Soogil, The Ribbon, SenYa and Standard Grill. Standout returning restaurants across the boroughs include Artie’s Steak & Seafood in the Bronx, Benchmark Restaurant in Brooklyn, Boulud Sud in Manhattan, Lorenzo’s Restaurant Bar & Cabaret in Staten Island and Meet the Meat in Queens.
Locals and visitors seeking inspiration can visit NYCgo.com for curated restaurant collections themed to unique experiences, including “NYC Classics,” “BYO SPF,” “Best-Kept Secrets,” “Crowd-Pleasers,” “Dinner Is the Show,” “Expense It,” “New to NYC Restaurant Week” and “Raise the Steaks.”
In addition to Mastercard, NYC Restaurant Week brand partnerships include booking partner OpenTable and the James Beard Foundation. Diners will now be able to filter NYC Restaurant Week participants on NYCgo.com by “James Beard Award Winners.”
Along with content on NYCgo.com, NYC Restaurant Week will be promoted through digital and print advertising and through out-of-home advertising on NYC bus shelters, street pole banners, LinkNYC screens, NYC taxicabs and PATH and LIRR trains and stations.
Diners can follow @nycgo on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for NYC Restaurant Week content. An Instagram photo contest will award one winner with $500 in gift cards from participating restaurants, and diners can enter by tagging @nycgo and using the program hashtag #NYCRestaurantWeek.
Lastly, visitors and locals can enjoy two additional NYC & Company signature programs this summer and fall. NYC Broadway Week returns September 3–16, 2019, (on sale August 14), and NYC Off-Broadway Week returns September 23–October 6 (on sale September 9), both offering two-for-one tickets.
SOURCE: NYC & Company press release.
