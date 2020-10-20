NYC Starts Campaign to Bring Back Tourists and Locals
October 20, 2020
A new campaign designed to lure tourists and locals alike has been launched in New York City, which has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.
In an effort to help New Yorkers reconnect with the city, the Bronx Times is reporting that the Coalition for NYC Hospitality & Tourism Recovery, an initiative of NYC & Company, is introducing a Stay Well NYC Pledge and new revitalization campaign: All In NYC.
These new initiatives aim to remind people that New York City is now one of the safest cities from a public health perspective and help the city’s more than 403,000 tourism and hospitality employees return to work.
“The challenge of rebuilding tourism cannot be underestimated,” said NYC & Company President and CEO Fred Dixon. “This roadmap and revitalization campaign are a significant first step to rally New Yorkers to safely explore their city once again and energize the business community as NYC comes back to life. Tourism recovery will be gradual but certain, and NYC & Company is All In on NYC.”
The city was once the epicenter of the pandemic but has made a remarkable recovery, to the point where its infection level has hovered around one to two percent. But neither the global tourists nor the visitors that usually come in from the outer boroughs or the bedroom communities in Westchester and Rockland counties or from New Jersey have returned yet.
Part of the problem has been that popular attractions are only now beginning to return, like the city’s famous museums. But all 41 shows on Broadway have been shuttered since March and will continue to be closed until at least summer of 2021. In addition, the entire state of New York has a 14-day quarantine on visitors from more than 30 states and territories in the U.S.
Officials hope this initiative will help.
The All In NYC: The Roadmap for Tourism’s Reimagining and Recovery, outlines three stages – Rise, Renew and Recover. Across these three stages, there will be messaging and tourism-friendly programs that will first target local residents before expanding to regional, domestic and international travelers. The roadmap also unveils a simple tagline that embodies how New Yorkers feel about their city and describes its greatest strengths: All In NYC.
“Created by New Yorkers for New Yorkers, All In NYC is a rallying cry and campaign platform designed to help unite New Yorkers around the immutable spirit that they share and the infinite experiences this city offers them,” said Nancy Mammana, CMO at NYC & Company.
