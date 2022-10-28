Panama Convention Center Will Have Received 100,000 Visitors by Year's End
Destination & Tourism Toni Aguirre October 28, 2022
In its first year alone, the Panama Convention Center (PCC) was set to host 36 events receiving over 48,000 visitors. By the end of 2022, this goal will be surpassed, resulting in a total of 60 events hosted and 100,000 visitors coming through its doors.
PCC is a monumental convention center boasting a modern design and state-of-the-art technology, offering 15,400 square meters of exhibition space with a capacity for up to 23,906 people, 16 adjustable meeting rooms in 2,400 square meters, business centers, a box office, as well as audiovisual services, and a spacious and full-service banquet area to promote Panama's culinary heritage.
The main building is a 62,000-square-meter construction and its infrastructure includes 1,715 parking spaces and a designated technical area for cold production.
The PCC, considered to be one of the best structures in the region for congresses and conventions, has a 4,000 square meter ballroom and a kitchen with catering capacity for up to 5,000 guests.
"The Panama Convention Center is considered one of the largest infrastructures in the region for congresses and conventions, offering a unique value, and a privileged location since it has two main entrances: one facing towards the Panama Canal and the other towards the cosmopolitan city," said Rodolfo del Valle, General Manager of the PCC.
He pointed out that, in addition to the increasing number of visitors to Panama, the convention center was designed to connect people and businesses in an innovative environment.
Since the beginning of its operations, the PCC has hosted significant events such as EXPOCOMER 2022, OmegaPro, FIEXPO, EXMA Panama 2022, and various Muslim Community events, and will be holding CITES.
PCC actively participates in international associations such as UFI (The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry), ICCA (International Congress and Convention Association), IAEE (International Association of Exhibitions and Events); and Exhibitions and Events); and international events such as the renowned IBTM Americas and IMEX Americas, in Las Vegas.
As a priority for Panama, PCC seeks to continue to surpass goals, and host more than 100 national and international events, such as the World Robotics Olympics 2023 and Our Oceans 2023 Conference.
The building is managed by SMG Latin America, a subsidiary of ASM Global, a leading company managing convention centers, arenas, and stadiums.
