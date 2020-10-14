Last updated: 02:59 PM ET, Wed October 14 2020

Panama Welcomes First Travelers Since Reopening

Panama has officially reopened its borders to all countries and is now accepting flights into Tocumen International Airport, the country’s main airport, after months of strategic planning.

On October 12, the official date of the country’s reopening, the first thirty-five passengers arriving on a Copa Airlines flight from Miami were welcomed with traditional dances and music. The country has welcomed over 300 travelers from around the world since the reopening date.

President Laurentino Cortizo Cohen delivered an emotional message, giving hope to the future of Panama’s tourism industry, saying that “air travel is an essential service that moves Panama’s economy.”

Likewise, Minister of Tourism Iván Eskildsen said, “After months of dreaming about and planning for Panama’s reopening, we are thrilled that this day is finally here. Living up to our vocation for hospitality as a country, we are welcoming travelers from around the world. It is our hope that visitors will get to experience all we have to offer, our cultural and natural heritage, in the safest way possible. And of course, experience the emblematic Panama Canal.”

Before flying to Panama, each traveler must sign a document that states they are in compliance with the country’s health and safety regulations as well as be tested negative for COVID-19 within forty-eight hours prior to arrival in the country.

For more information about the reopening and Panama’s new safety guidelines, please visit VisitPanama.com.

