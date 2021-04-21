Last updated: 12:00 PM ET, Wed April 21 2021

Puerto Rico To Fine Travelers Without Proof of COVID-19 Test

Destination & Tourism Brian Major April 21, 2021

El Convento hotel in San Juan Puerto Rico
Travelers who arrive in Puerto Rico without proof of a negative COVID-19 test will be fined. (Photo by Brian Major)

Travelers arriving in Puerto Rico without proof of a negative PCR molecular COVID-19 test will be charged $300 beginning April 28 under an executive order issued this week.

Travelers who arrive without proof of a negative test result will also be required to obtain a PCR molecular test in Puerto Rico within 48 hours of arrival. The negative test must also be uploaded to the government online portal within 48 hours, at which point the fine will be dismissed and travelers will be permitted to continue with their trip.

Travelers who test positive must “isolate and seek medical attention,” said officials in a statement. Other COVID-19 protocols, including an Island-wide 10 p.m.to 5 a.m. curfew and social distancing guidelines, remain in effect. Public beaches and natural reserves are open; public alcohol consumption is prohibited. Businesses including restaurants, casinos, museums and hotel pools are operating at 30 percent of capacity.

