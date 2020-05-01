Puerto Rico Tourism Implements New Sanitary Program
Mackenzie Cullen May 01, 2020
While the world is still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tourism industry recognizes that many people will be hesitant to travel even after the pandemic has officially subsided. To reassure future travelers, Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC) has announced a new program to grant a gold-star validation seal to tourism-related businesses that are implementing the highest health and safety measures.
The two-level system follows the guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization and the Puerto Rico Department of Health to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. the first level is a Tourism Health and Safety Operational Guide, which outlines mandatory measures that will protect the health of employees and visitors.
The guide includes measures such as the use of wellness checkpoints for employees and guests, a new check-in process, completion of a Travel Declaration and Contact Tracing Form, social distancing practices, augmented cleaning and disinfecting protocols, hand sanitizing stations and the use of personal protection equipment.
The second level is the Health and Safety Seal, which will be granted to all endorsed tourism industry businesses meet or have exceeded the requirements of the Tourism Health and Safety Operational Guide.
The program is due to begin on Monday, May 4. The goal is to have Puerto Rico ready to welcome visitors by the time tourism businesses reopen. The new standards will be implemented to all tourism-related businesses from including hotels, guesthouses, rental homes, restaurants, casinos, tour operators and more.
