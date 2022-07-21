Qatar Gears up for FIFA World Cup
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli July 21, 2022
The Middle East Gulf nation of Qatar, as well as its eponymous airline, is gearing up for the 2022 World Cup, now just four months away.
The quadrennial soccer tournament matching the world’s top nations is generally considered the most well-attended and most-watching sporting event on the globe.
Qatar Airways is offering several different all-inclusive packages to attend that three-week event by signing up at qatarairways.com/FIFA2022.
In a statement, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Qatar Airways is proud to be the Official Airline of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and bring the world’s most prestigious sporting event to the Middle East for the first time. We anticipate unprecedented demand throughout the tournament, and as part of our agreement with FIFA, fans from around the globe can rely on us to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime journey from start to finish. The fan travel packages will guarantee passengers a remarkable bucket-list trip and seamless travel experience.”
In addition, given the spectacle of the event, Qatar is planning on showcasing its country through some new developments.
They include:
– A Winter Wonderland. Instead of the icy cold temperatures that greet visitors at the famous sister event in Hyde Park, London, travelers to Doha Winter Wonderland will be able to relax on the beach under delightful average temperatures in the mid 20°Cs.
– Fuwairit Kite Beach is an upcoming state-of-the-art kite beach resort in Fuwairit. Fuwairit is a coastal village an easy hour drive north of Doha with excellent kitesurfing conditions thanks to consistent winds, ideal ocean water and powder-soft sands.
– The Outpost Al Barari will be the first of its kind in Qatar, integrating close-to-nature experiences, sustainability, and luxury hospitality into one beautiful resort in the globally unique Inland Sea nature reserve.
– Qetaifan Island North is billed as the first “Entertainment Island” in Qatar and will feature floating hotels, beach clubs and a water park with 36 rides – including “The Icon Tower” zone, featuring an 85-meter-high slide set to become the highest of its kind in the world.
