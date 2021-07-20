Renovated Palm Beach Marina Set To Reopen on Nov. 1
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey July 20, 2021
The Town of Palm Beach is scheduled to reopen its superyacht marina on Nov. 1, 2021, following a $40 million renovation designed to transform it into a “world-class yacht center that will welcome vessels from 60 feet to 294-foot superyacht size,” Palm Beach officials said.
The renovated marina will include 84 slips set along the Australian, Brazilian and Peruvian docks, and a new 250-foot Royal Palm Dock.
“The modernization of the Palm Beach Marina will work in harmony with the town’s ethos, style and quality of life,” said Palm Beach Assistant Town Manager Carolyn Stone.
“Palm Beachers expect the best, and that’s what we’ll have when the completely upgraded and renovated Marina opens.”
The marina is in close proximity to the acclaimed Worth Avenue shopping, with its designer boutiques, restaurants and hotels.
It is the only public marina on the island of Palm Beach and has been welcoming sail yachts since the 1940s.
“The Town of Palm Beach Marina is proud to reintroduce a new state-of-the-art landmark facility, which will further elevate the classic Palm Beach lifestyle,” said Marina Dockmaster Mike Horn.
“The impressive enhancements and upgraded world-class amenities will provide patrons with a best-in-class experience.”
Sponsored Content
For more information on Palm Beach
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS