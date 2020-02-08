Riviera Nayarit Hosts 8th International Flamingos CANAMMEX Cup
Destination & Tourism Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit February 08, 2020
WHY IT RATES: The tournament allows Mexico, the United States and Canada the chance to compete for the Jaguar trophy. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
The Can-Am-Mex Cup has been held since 2011 at the Flamingos Golf Club, the area’s first course. It wasn’t until 2013 that it was named Canammex using the first syllables from the words “Canadians,” “Americans” and “Mexicans.”
Mexico, the United States and Canada will compete for “golf supremacy in North America” during the 8th International Flamingos CANAMMEX Riviera Nayarit Cup 2020 on February 15 at the Flamingos Golf Course.
“The Canammex tournament is for players from three countries to enjoy some time together and play golf; the idea is not so much to compete, but to get along,” said the organizers.
The tournament has also become a tourist attraction, a benchmark in the industry that generates visits from other countries and contributes to the consolidation of the Riviera Nayarit as a golf destination.
The Format
It's an 18-hole tournament with nine A GoGo holes and nine Best Score holes. The teams will be made up of two players per country, max 36 players per country.
During the game, players can choose Hole-in-One prizes, as well as rewards for O’Yes. There will also be a raffle at the end of the tournament with a large number of gift certificates provided by the sponsors.
For more details and reservations, email contacto@flamingosgolf.com.mx, call (329) 2965 006 or visit the Facebook page: Flamingos Golf.
SOURCE: Riviera Nayarit press release.
For more information on Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit, Riviera Nayarit, Puerto Vallarta
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS