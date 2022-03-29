Last updated: 12:50 PM ET, Tue March 29 2022

Saint Kitts and Nevis Expanding Visitor Entry Test Options

Brian Major March 29, 2022

View of Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Kitts and Nevis will accept more entry test types beginning April 1. (Photo by Brian Major)

The dual-island Federation of Saints Kitts and Nevis is easing visitor protocols effective April 1, allowing travelers to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test or a negative RT-PCR test result to enter the territory.

Saint Kitts and Nevis authorities had previously restricted visitors’ entry to travelers who provided proof of negative RT-PCR test results. The Federation requires antigen test results to be obtained at least 24 hours prior to arrival while PCR test results must be obtained within 72 hours of arrival, said government officials.

“We are fully open for visitors, and we are pleased to share revised entry protocols that make air travel to the destination easier for our international guests,” said Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of tourism, transport and ports.

“We are confident that these amended entry requirements will aid in the rebound of our air arrivals,” Grant said, “and the ongoing recovery of our tourism industry and related economies.”

Entry to the Federation remains limited to fully vaccinated travelers, said officials, with exemptions for children under 18 and “citizens, residents and returning nationals.” Children ages 11 and under accompanying fully vaccinated parents or guardians assume their parents’ vaccination status. Unvaccinated children ages 12 to17 must test upon arrival and vacation in place with all family members while awaiting test results.

“Spring and summer are ideal times to experience our destination and easing our entry processes means more seamless arrivals for our guests,” said Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority.

“We look forward to travelers immersing themselves in our quintessential Caribbean experiences this season, whether they’re seeking a relaxing escape, the adrenaline of the outdoors, exceptional cuisine, live music, or a destination rich in history.”

