Last updated: 03:52 PM ET, Wed March 02 2022

Saint Lucia Launches 'Seamless' Entry Protocol Updates

Destination & Tourism Brian Major March 02, 2022

Saint Lucia coast
Saint Lucia will ease entry protocols this week. (Photo by Brian Major)

Saint Lucia is the most recent Caribbean country to ease entry protocols. “Seamless Saint Lucia” is the country’s new program featuring increased entry test options and a simplified entry process.

Effective March 5, fully vaccinated visitors including in-transit travelers aged five and over may provide proof of a negative rapid COVID-19 antigen test or rapid COVID-19 PCR test result obtained within one day of travel to enter Saint Lucia.

Travelers may also provide proof of a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test result obtained within five days of travel. All unvaccinated visitors to Saint Lucia must present proof of a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test taken up within five days of entry in Saint Lucia.

All travelers to Saint Lucia are required to register their health information and upload test results on the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) website prior to travel. On completion users will receive an automatic “ready to go” email, said SLTA officials. The previous two-step approval process is no longer required for boarding.

“These major changes are good news for visitors and returning nationals as it means a simplified process, greater access to testing and a significant reduction in cost,” said Lorine Charles-St. Jules, SLTA’s CEO. As of January 2022, 90 percent of arriving Saint Lucia visitors have been fully vaccinated travelers, according to SLTA.

“We have been listening to our travel community in the U.S., UK, Caribbean and around the world,” she added. “Travelers are seeking a seamless experience along with confidence in safety, and our eased protocols reflect our commitment to welcoming travelers back to Saint Lucia.”

Rapid antigen tests must be administered by a healthcare provider, said officials. Self-administered and saliva tests will not be accepted. Unvaccinated visitors can continue to stay at “Covid-certified” accommodations, while unvaccinated returning nationals are required to quarantine for seven days.

Brian Major
