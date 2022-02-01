Last updated: 01:18 PM ET, Tue February 01 2022

Charles-St. Jules Named Saint Lucia Tourist Authority CEO

People Brian Major February 01, 2022

Lorine Charles-St. Jules, SLTA CEO
Lorine Charles-St. Jules is SLTA’s new CEO. (Courtesy of the Saint Lucia Tourist Authority)

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA)’s board of directors named veteran Saint Lucia and Caribbean marketer Lorine Charles-St. Jules the agency’s chief executive officer effective February 1.

Charles-St. Jules joins the agency following two decades of Caribbean tourism and leadership experience. Charles-St. Jules most recently served as CEO of global tourism business development and luxury resort marketing firm PEAEYE7 Marketing International. She has previously served as a former U.S. account manager for the Anguilla Tourist Board and director of marketing and tourism planning for Saint Lucia’s Ministry of Tourism.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Passenger checking the flight schedule gallery icon 15 Key Travel Advisories Announced in January Impacting Travel

Happy island, Beach bar, St. Vincent & The Grenadines gallery icon The Best Beach Bars in the Caribbean Destination & Tourism

Coastline and village of Philipsburg, St. Maarten High Hopes For the Winter High Season Destination & Tourism

Coconut Bay resort Saint Lucia Is Saint Lucia’s Coconut Bay the Most Underrated... Hotel & Resort

Sandals Resorts Sandals Celebrating 40th Anniversary With Special Room Rate Hotel & Resort

An award-winning tourism executive, Charles-St. Jules has served as a research consultant for the Organization of American States and as public speaker and adjunct lecturer at New York’s Monroe College and the University of New Haven, Connecticut. She replaces another veteran Caribbean marketer, Beverly Nicholson-Doty, as SLTA’s CEO.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Mrs. Charles-St. Jules to the organization,” said Mr. Thaddeus M. Antoine, SLTA’s chairman in a statement. “We are in no doubt that her track record as a tourism professional will lead brand Saint Lucia along a sustained growth trajectory,” he said. “Her diverse experience in tourism marketing, sales and strategy will contribute greatly to our mission.”

“I consider it a distinct honor and a privilege to have been afforded the opportunity to contribute my professional experiences, resources and networks, in joining the esteemed leadership team at [SLTA] Charles-St. Jules said.

“This appointment brings me an added layer of personal fulfillment,” she added, “as it provides an avenue for me to continue to give back in a significant way to my homeland through our lifeblood industry of tourism.”

Antoine also thanked Nicholson-Doty for her service as SLTA’s CEO since 2019. “We thank Mrs. Nicholson-Doty for her stellar leadership and passion for development demonstrated over the past two and a half years,” he said. “She led our brand through the most challenging time of the pandemic, of which Saint Lucia was recognized for major accolades in various niches.”

Said Antoine, “The fruit of her tenure is valued greatly, and now that she has chosen to move on, we wish her the very best in her future endeavors.”

For more information on St. Lucia

For more People News

More by Brian Major

Brian Major
InterContinental Dubai Festival City

IHG Owners Association Announces 2022 Global Board of...

Princess Taps Rudi Sodamin as Head of Culinary Arts

Gary Murphy To Retire, Alex Pinelo Promoted To SVP Sales At AmaWaterways

Claudette Davis Named to Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board Tourism Post

Nevis Tourism Names Liburd Interim CEO

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS