Slovenia Reopens to Tourists
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz June 01, 2021
Slovenia is officially open to tourists. As one of the first countries in the world to have earned the WTTC Safe Travels Stamp, it’s also created GREEN&SAFE designation to help travelers choose the safest accommodations, tours and more.
The GREEN&SAFE label is Slovenia’s commitment to responsible, safe and green tourism and is presented to businesses within the tourism industry that have the highest possible hygiene and safety protocols.
In addition, Slovenia has also introduced a ‘Reconvalescent, Vaccinated, Negative Test’ (RVT) system that has allowed the country’s businesses to slowly reopen, as well as its tourism industry.
Slovenia offers nature lovers much to explore: beautiful mountains and forests, the Adriatic Sea, the Pannonian Plain and the Karst Plateau. Food lovers can also enjoy Slovenia’s historic food traditions, with influences from Croatia, Hungary, Austria and Italy. The country has been named the European Region of Gastronomy 2021, so rest assured there’s much to discover here.
Travelers entering Slovenia from green countries do not have any entry requirements; those from red countries, which includes the United States, can enter provided they test negative for COVID-19 and have been vaccinated or if they provide proof of a positive test at least ten days old.
For more information, please click here.
