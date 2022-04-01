Last updated: 03:05 PM ET, Fri April 01 2022

South Korea Reopens to Vaccinated Travelers

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff April 01, 2022

Seoul Incheon International Airport
Seoul Incheon International Airport. (Photo via vanbeets / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

South Korea has announced that it is reopening its borders. Those who are fully vaccinated and who have registered their vaccination status can now enter the country and avoid the seven-day quarantine period.

Travelers will still need to show a negative PCR coronavirus test.

ADVERTISING

South Korea had previously eased the quarantine requirement in 2021 but reinstated the policy as the Omicron variant began to spread.

Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
London, United Kingdom, UK, Thames

Visit Britain Campaign Puts the Spotlight on UK Cities

Naruto Whirlpools, bridge, Japan, Shikoku

Japan Lowers International Travel Advisory for US, Other...

Magens Bay, St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands

gallery icon Latest COVID-19 Travel Restrictions for the Caribbean's...

Cruise ships off of George Town, Cayman Islands

Travel Industry Reacts to CDC Dropping Health Notice for Cruises

The country expects an influx of travelers as the previously announced reopening becomes official. Incheon International Airport expects to see passenger traffic exceed 20,000 for the first time since the pandemic shutdown of travel around the globe.

South Korea officials noted that they can reinstate travel restrictions with the onset of another wave of COVID-19.

South Korean health authorities said quarantine requirements can be brought back depending on the coronavirus situation. “We will continue to monitor virus risks of each country in case of situations like emergence of a new variant of concern, and we will designate and manage the range of country-based quarantine exemption in a flexible manner,” Jeong Eun-Kyeong, commissioner of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, told the Washington Post.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently lists South Korea in its Level 4 risk category.

However, the country is preparing to modify some of its COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandate in the month of April.

Starting April 4, the country plans to lift a curfew on eateries, pushing it back to midnight, and private gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed.

Citizens will be mandated to wear masks at indoor public venues rather than also outdoors.

For the latest insights on travel to South Korea, check out the guide below:

For more information on South Korea

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
London, United Kingdom, UK, Thames

Visit Britain Campaign Puts the Spotlight on UK Cities

Japan Lowers International Travel Advisory for US, Other Countries

7 Incredible Hidden Gems in Baja California, Mexico

gallery icon Latest COVID-19 Travel Restrictions for the Caribbean's Top Islands

gallery icon The Best Worldwide Attractions To Visit During Springtime

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS