St. Barts To Reopen Borders To Vaccinated US Travelers

Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey June 08, 2021

St. Barts
St. Barts. (photo via Saintbarth-Tourisme)

St. Barts will reopen its borders to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers on June 9, 2021, as per new French government vaccination requirements.

On Feb. 2, France – which is also opening to U.S. travelers on June 9 – closed its overseas territories, including St. Barts, to non-essential tourism to stanch the spread of the virus.

Visitors will be required to show proof of negative PCR tests administered within three days of arrival or an antigen test taken 48 hours prior to arrival – along with proof of vaccination.

Travelers under 18 will not have to show proof of vaccination, and those under 10 will not be subject to testing.

“All restaurants, boutiques, nautical activities and services will be open as usual,” tourism officials said.

“After two successful vaccination campaigns, the majority of our residents are vaccinated and we are ready to reopen our borders and welcome visitors back to St. Barts,” said Nils DuFau, president of the Tourism Committee of St. Barts.

“We have a great deal to look forward to, including the upcoming St. Barts Gourmet Festival in November where we will once again welcome the very best of France’s culinary talent to present a one-of-kind culinary event.”

