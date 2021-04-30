Last updated: 10:06 AM ET, Fri April 30 2021

France Will Reopen to Non-EU Travelers Beginning June 9

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke April 30, 2021

PHOTO: Eiffel tower at sunrise and airplane in the blue sky (photo via anyaberkut / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
France is preparing to reopen its borders to Americans and all other non-European Union travelers starting June 9 under a new four-step plan outlined by President Emmanuel Macron designed to lift the country's partial lockdown.

According to the Associated Press, visitors will be required to present a health passport or "sanitary pass" that includes either proof that they've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or proof of a negative PCR test taken recently.

Prior to June 9, the plan allows for the reopening of museums, theaters, concert halls, shops, cultural sites and outdoor terraces at cafes and restaurants under certain conditions beginning May 19. Starting June 9, cafes and restaurants will be allowed to resume regular service until an 11 p.m. curfew while events of up to 5,000 people will also be permitted. The plan's final stage includes the lifting of the nighttime curfew as well as most other restrictions on June 30, according to the AP.

The plan's first stage is set to begin Monday, May 3. Nonetheless, progress from there will hinge on France's COVID-19 situation, with some relaxed restrictions perhaps only taking place regionally depending on infection and hospitalization numbers.

"I am confident that the whole of France will be able to move to the May 19th stage," Macron told reporters. "The measures will be national, but we will be able to activate 'emergency brakes' in areas where the virus is circulating at too high a rate."

French officials are anticipating an improvement in the country's COVID-19 outlook in the weeks to come as vaccinations continue.

Patrick Clarke
