St. Kitts and Nevis Updates Traveler Protocols
Destination & Tourism Brian Major November 04, 2020
After re-opening the country’s borders to international travelers last week, St. Kitts and Nevis officials announced updated visitor protocols Wednesday, including a new COVID-19 test requirement for departing travelers and the elimination of the dual-island nation’s “Caribbean bubble” participation.
Under the latest protocols, international visitors who remain in the territory for fewer than 14 days are required to take a PCR-test before departing St. Kitts & Nevis, said Dr. Timothy Harris, St. Kitts and Nevis’ prime minister. Although Harris said exit test results “must be negative,” he did not outline the steps the government will take should a traveler test positive for COVID-19.
Harris added that St. Kitts & Nevis has withdrawn from CARICOM’s “Caribbean bubble,” which allowed travelers from the group’s member nations to avoid COVID-19 testing and protocols during intra-Caribbean travel. St. Kitts and Nevis now includes former “bubble” travelers within its “international traveler” category.
International travelers arriving in St. Kitts and Nevis by air are required to complete an online Travel Authorization Form and upload a negative COVID-19 PCR test result from an approved lab within 72 hours of traveling. Visitors will be required to also produce a copy of their negative COVID 19 PCR test result upon arrival in the destination.
International visitors will undergo a health screening at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport, including a temperature check and a health questionnaire, and are required to download the SKN COVID-19 contact tracing mobile app. Travelers must utilize the app for up to the first 14 days of their travel, said Harris.
International travelers staying seven or fewer days will be limited to their hotel or resort but may utilize all available property amenities and facilities. The Four Seasons Resort Nevis, Koi Resort by Curio Hilton, Marriott Vacation Beach Club, Paradise Beach, Park Hyatt, Royal St. Kitts Hotel and St. Kitts Marriott Resort have been approved for international visitors.
Travelers staying from eight to 14 days will undergo a PCR-test on the seventh day at a cost of $100. Travelers who test negative on the eighth day will be allowed to opt for select excursions and access select destination sites booked through their resort’s tour desk.
Visitors who stay 14 days or longer are required to undergo a PCR test on day 14; travelers who test negative will be allowed to travel within the St. Kitts and Nevis community.
Travelers who arrive in St. Kitts and Nevis via private vessels including yachts must complete the Travel Authorization Form and dock at one of six ports. Seagoing visitors are also required to submit their maritime declaration of health to a port health officer and interact with other border agencies at the territory’s Deepwater Port and Port Zante, Christophe Harbor, New Guinea, Charlestown Pier and Long Point Port.
