Last updated: 01:31 PM ET, Tue November 02 2021

St. Kitts and Nevis Welcomes New US Flight Departures

Destination & Tourism Brian Major November 02, 2021

Four Seasons Nevis
The Four Seasons Nevis is one of the resorts offering “Winter Escape” packages. (Photo by Brian Major)

New flights from American Airlines will accompany the launch St. Kitts and Nevis’ winter travel season. Beginning November 2 American is operating daily flights between Miami International Airport and Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in St. Kitts through April 2, 2022.

American’s service between St. Kitts and Miami will expand to twice daily, with Saturday and Sunday departures, on Dec. 18, 2021. The carrier will also launch weekly flights to St. Kitts from Charlotte, N.C. beginning December 18. Also scheduled are weekly flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and St. Kitts beginning November 20, 2021.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Routes
small airplane on world map
Alaska Airlines plane at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Alaska Airlines Expands British Airways Codeshare in 16 New...

icelandair, Iceland, plane

JetBlue and Icelandair Expand Codeshare Agreement

JetBlue Airbus A320 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

JetBlue Launches Flights To San Antonio From New York and Boston

Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330 aircraft on its inaugural takeoff from Texas

Number of Flights to Hawaii Increases Ahead of Holiday Season

St. Kitts visitors who book before December 31 can participate in the St. Kitts Tourism Authority’s “Winter Escape” promotion, part of the country’s “Awake Your Sense of Wander” campaign.

Through the Winter Escape promotion, vaccinated travelers receive benefits including discounted resort rates, free nights on multi-night bookings and complimentary breakfast for travel through April 30, 2022.

The exclusive benefits will be offered at participating hotels: The Four Seasons Resort Nevis, Montpelier Plantation and Beach, Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour, St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino and the Royal St. Kitts hotel.

St. Kitts will also receive an increased number of cruise ships calls in November, including four cruise arrivals during the first week of November.

The visits will comprise St. Kitts’ first four-ship-week since prior to the pandemic, said Saint Kitts Tourism Authority officials. This month November, St. Kitts will receive 28 cruise calls carrying an estimated 72,163 passengers.

Visitors traveling to St. Kitts by air must be fully vaccinated and submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test result from an RT PCR test 72 hours prior to arrival.

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.

For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on St. Kitts and Nevis, Caribbean

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Brian Major

Brian Major
Doha, Qatar from the air

Qatar Tourism Unveils New Tourism Campaign

Qatar Tourism Authority

gallery icon Top Crowd-Free Destinations for Holiday Travel

Australia-New Zealand Travel Bubble Resumes in Run-Up to Reopening

Israel Reopens To COVID Vaccinated, Recovered International Travelers

Thailand Is Now Open - Here's What You Need To Know

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS