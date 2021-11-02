St. Kitts and Nevis Welcomes New US Flight Departures
Destination & Tourism Brian Major November 02, 2021
New flights from American Airlines will accompany the launch St. Kitts and Nevis’ winter travel season. Beginning November 2 American is operating daily flights between Miami International Airport and Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in St. Kitts through April 2, 2022.
American’s service between St. Kitts and Miami will expand to twice daily, with Saturday and Sunday departures, on Dec. 18, 2021. The carrier will also launch weekly flights to St. Kitts from Charlotte, N.C. beginning December 18. Also scheduled are weekly flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and St. Kitts beginning November 20, 2021.
St. Kitts visitors who book before December 31 can participate in the St. Kitts Tourism Authority’s “Winter Escape” promotion, part of the country’s “Awake Your Sense of Wander” campaign.
Through the Winter Escape promotion, vaccinated travelers receive benefits including discounted resort rates, free nights on multi-night bookings and complimentary breakfast for travel through April 30, 2022.
The exclusive benefits will be offered at participating hotels: The Four Seasons Resort Nevis, Montpelier Plantation and Beach, Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour, St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino and the Royal St. Kitts hotel.
St. Kitts will also receive an increased number of cruise ships calls in November, including four cruise arrivals during the first week of November.
The visits will comprise St. Kitts’ first four-ship-week since prior to the pandemic, said Saint Kitts Tourism Authority officials. This month November, St. Kitts will receive 28 cruise calls carrying an estimated 72,163 passengers.
Visitors traveling to St. Kitts by air must be fully vaccinated and submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test result from an RT PCR test 72 hours prior to arrival.
