Stranded Tourists Rescued From Denali National Park
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood August 19, 2019
Around 300 tourists were rescued Saturday from Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve after heavy rain triggered mudslides that damaged the only road into the park.
According to the Anchorage Daily News, maintenance crews worked tirelessly to clear and fortify the road into the Denali National Park, which allowed the stranded travelers and their buses to return to the park entrance safely by midnight.
The tourists became stranded Friday after a storm system caused debris flows which led to daylong traffic restrictions, including the shutdown of Denali Park Road. Denali spokesman Paul Ollig said all of the travelers returned to the entrance uninjured.
“Our team did an outstanding job responding to multiple debris slides along a pretty remote section of road,” Denali chief ranger Erika Jostad said to The Associated Press. “The geohazard team monitored conditions while the road crew was clearing debris. It was a great example of teamwork.”
“Park staff have done a remarkable job responding to this incident and ensuring the safety and comfort of park visitors,” Jostad continued. “Folks from all disciplines have come together to safely accomplish this important task.”
The heavy rain in the region also resulted in the Alaska Railroad halting service north of the park, with additional passenger and freight service suspended until late Monday, including the rail company’s ancillary cruise excursions and tour trips.
