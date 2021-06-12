Switzerland Set To Reopen Its Borders To Vaccinated North Americans
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli June 12, 2021
Add Switzerland to the list of European countries ready to welcome North American tourists back to visit.
The Swiss government has announced it will be welcoming fully vaccinated North American guests again as of June 28, 2021. That includes a full opening of tourist infrastructures, including restaurants, events and leisure facilities.
The reopening comes just in time for the summer season.
Switzerland Tourism, the nation’s tourist marketing arm, is already actively present in North America to provide information about existing protection measures and rules, as well as travel opportunities in Switzerland for the summer and autumn 2021.
“I’m not only thrilled but also feel quite emotional that we finally can go back to what we do best; host guests from North America in our magnificent country,” Claudio Zemp, Director Americas for Switzerland Tourism, said in a statement. “I have long believed that Switzerland, with its small boutique towns, rustic villages dotted along picturesque valleys, and wide-open alpine landscapes is the natural choice for a post-Covid holiday. Now that the borders will be open, together with everybody in the Swiss Tourism Industry, we can’t wait to welcome each one of you.”
U.S. and Canadian citizens who can prove that they are fully vaccinated will be able to travel without quarantine or PCR tests as early as June 28. The law will be ratified by the Swiss government on June 23.
Tourism officials said that more than 4,000 tourism-related businesses are using the Swiss "Clean & Safe" label to document the application of comprehensive protective health measures to help allay any fears travelers might have.
