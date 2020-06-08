Tahiti and French Polynesia To Fully Re-Open July 15
Destination & Tourism Tahiti Tourisme Jim Byers June 08, 2020
There's great news for lovers of Tahiti and French Polynesia, and for agents who sell the destination. French Polynesia has had no active cases of COVID-19 since May 29th. The country’s authorities announced on Monday that the borders will be re-opening to international tourism in French Polynesia starting July 15th, 2020.
"Quarantine measures will be completely lifted and French Polynesia’s borders will re-open to international tourism from all countries," officials said.
The UK COVID-19 Quarantine That’s Finally Gone Into...Destination & Tourism
Disney Cruise Line Cancels Europe and Alaska 2020 SailingsCruise Line & Cruise Ship
World of Hyatt Launches Bonus Journeys PromotionHotel & Resort
A long list of conditions exists, including the following:
- Compulsory COVID-19 (RT-PCR) test 72 hours before the departure to French Polynesia
- Compulsory international travel insurance for every non-resident visitor traveling to French Polynesia (example; coverage provided by some credit cards used to cover the stay).
- Travelers will have to provide a medial certificate (specifics to be communicated)/
Also, International Air Transport Authority in-flight safety/health rules will have to be followed, and mask-wearing is encouraged at the destination.
For more information on Tahiti Tourisme, Tahiti
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS