Last updated: 08:32 PM ET, Mon June 08 2020

Tahiti and French Polynesia To Fully Re-Open July 15

Destination & Tourism Tahiti Tourisme Jim Byers June 08, 2020

Four Seasons Bora Bora, Tahiti
The Four Seasons Bora Bora in Tahiti has its own private lagoon with reefs and colourful fish.

There's great news for lovers of Tahiti and French Polynesia, and for agents who sell the destination. French Polynesia has had no active cases of COVID-19 since May 29th. The country’s authorities announced on Monday that the borders will be re-opening to international tourism in French Polynesia starting July 15th, 2020.

"Quarantine measures will be completely lifted and French Polynesia’s borders will re-open to international tourism from all countries," officials said.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Happy woman looking at sea from a cruise ship.

gallery icon 11 Things You Need to Know About When Cruising Will Return

Young woman in London wearing a hygenic mask.

The UK COVID-19 Quarantine That’s Finally Gone Into...

Destination & Tourism
Disney Magic sails to Villefranche, France

Disney Cruise Line Cancels Europe and Alaska 2020 Sailings

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Hotel Nantipa, an SLH property, now part of the World of Hyatt alliance

World of Hyatt Launches Bonus Journeys Promotion

Hotel & Resort

A long list of conditions exists, including the following:

- Compulsory COVID-19 (RT-PCR) test 72 hours before the departure to French Polynesia

- Compulsory international travel insurance for every non-resident visitor traveling to French Polynesia (example; coverage provided by some credit cards used to cover the stay).

- Travelers will have to provide a medial certificate (specifics to be communicated)/

Also, International Air Transport Authority in-flight safety/health rules will have to be followed, and mask-wearing is encouraged at the destination.

For more information on Tahiti Tourisme, Tahiti

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Jim Byers

Jim Byers
Puerto Vallarta sunset

Puerto Vallarta Celebrates Its 102nd Anniversary

Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit

The UK COVID-19 Quarantine That’s Finally Gone Into Effect Today

Cancun and Mexican Caribbean Beach Destinations Reopen for Tourism

WTTC Gives Global Safety Stamp to Destinations Around the World

Beaches, Hotels, Parks and More Reopening Across New England

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS