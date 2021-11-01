Thailand Is Now Open - Here's What You Need To Know
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke November 01, 2021
Thailand has officially reopened for quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated visitors from dozens of approved countries.
As of Monday, travelers to Thailand will have three options for entry, including a convenient test-and-go option available to inoculated visitors from 46 countries around the world, including the United States and Canada.
In addition to a certificate of vaccination proving at least 14 days have passed since receiving their final shot and a negative PCR test result issued no more than 72 hours before travel or a medical certificate of recovery for those who have contracted and recovered from COVID-19 in the past three months, eligible travelers (must have been in the approved country for at least 21 days) must apply for a Thailand Pass QR code at tp.consular.go.th, have medical insurance with coverage of no less than $50,000 and payment confirmation for a minimum one-night stay upon arrival at an SHA Plus-certified hotel or other approved quarantine facility.
Upon arrival in Thailand, travelers will submit the aforementioned documents to officials during entry screening before being transported to a pre-arranged COVID-19 testing center or their accommodation to undergo a mandatory PCR test. "Travelers must download and install the specified alert application (MorChana), and must wait within the accommodation only for the test result, which should be available within the day," the Tourism Authority of Thailand states. Travelers receiving negative test results will then be free to travel anywhere in Thailand.
For fully vaccinated travelers visiting from countries not yet on the approved list, Thailand's new and improved Sandbox program requires only a week of soft quarantine in one of 17 approved provinces, including Bangkok; Krabi; Chon Buri (Banglamung, Pattaya, Si Racha, Ko Si Chang, and Sattahip – Na Jomtien and Bang Sarey); Chiang Mai (Mueang, Doi Tao, Mae Rim, and Mae Taeng); Trat (Ko Chang); Buri Ram (Mueang); Prachuap Khiri Khan (Hua Hin and Nong Kae); Phang-Nga; Phetchaburi (Cha-Am); Phuket; Ranong (Ko Phayam); Rayong (Ko Samet); Loei (Chiang Khan); Samut Prakan (Suvarnabhumi Airport); Surat Thani (Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, and Ko Tao); Nong Khai (Mueang, Sangkhom, Si Chiang Mai, and Tha Bo) and Udon Thani (Mueang, Ban Dung, Kumphawapi, Na Yung, Nong Han, and Prachaksinlapakhom).
Travelers in the Sandbox program will still need proof of vaccination, a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel and medical insurance with minimal coverage of $50,000 but will also require a seven-night reservation at an approved accommodation in the aforementioned Sandbox areas and two additional tests, a PCR test taken upon arrival in Thailand and antigen test taken on Day 6 or 7 of their stay.
The final option for entry is Thailand's Alternative Quarantine System, available to unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travelers as well as fully vaccinated travelers who don't wish to participate in the Sandbox program. Travelers vaccinated with an approved vaccine will quarantine for seven days while unvaccinated or partially vaccinated air arrivals must quarantine for 10 days. Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated land arrivals will have to quarantine for 14 days. Travelers participating in alternative quarantine will take a PCR test upon arrival and an antigen test on Day 8 or 9. These individuals will also require a minimum 10-night reservation at an approved hotel and medical insurance with coverage of at least $50,000.
The U.S. State Department issued a Level 4 travel advisory for Thailand on August 9 advising Americans to avoid travel amid a spike in COVID-19 case numbers. Additionally, officials ask travelers to reconsider travel to Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat and Songkhla provinces due to civil unrest. Thailand has also received a Level 4 Travel Health Notice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country. However, Thailand has seen daily case numbers decline significantly over the past two and a half months.
For the latest insight on travel to Thailand, check out this interactive guide:
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Help Your Clients Maximize the Mediterranean by Becoming a Malta Specialist
For more information on Thailand
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS