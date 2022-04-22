Last updated: 02:26 PM ET, Fri April 22 2022

Thailand to End Quarantine for Vaccinated Visitors in May

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff April 22, 2022

Bangkok Cityscape
Bangkok night view of the business district. (photo via thitivong/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Travelers to Thailand will no longer have to undergo quarantine or testing for COVID-19 if they are fully vaccinated starting on May 1.

“Many countries have already eased their restrictions,” Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said Friday. “We are a country that relies on the tourism industry, especially during these times. This will help move the economy forward.”

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Thun, Switzerland, town, mountains

Switzerland to Lift All Pandemic-Related Travel Restrictions...

Skyline view of Barcelona, Spain

Spain Relaxes Indoor Mask Mandate

Prague, Czech Republic

Czech Republic Ends All COVID Travel Restrictions

Cinderella

Walt Disney World Drops All Mask Requirements

Unvaccinated travelers will still need proof of a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arriving in Thailand, according to the Associated Press.

All visitors still must register with an online “Thailand Pass” system and provide proof of health insurance with coverage of at least $10,000 for COVID-19 treatment.

Currently, those arriving under the "Test and Go" program are required to take RT-PCR tests upon arrival, stay in a government-approved hotel for one night until the results are known and then conduct a self-administered rapid antigen test on the fifth day of their stay.

For the latest insights on travel to Thailand, check out the guide below:

For more information on Thailand

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
sloth, Peru, animals in Peru, Peruvian Amazon, rainforest animals, Pacaya Samiria National Reserve

Peru Positioning Itself as an Award-Winning Sustainable...

Florida Lawmakers Vote to Dissolve Walt Disney World’s Private Government

The Hottest Luxury Travel Destinations This Summer

gallery icon The Most COVID-19 Safe States This Spring

Spain Relaxes Indoor Mask Mandate

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS