Thailand to End Quarantine for Vaccinated Visitors in May
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff April 22, 2022
Travelers to Thailand will no longer have to undergo quarantine or testing for COVID-19 if they are fully vaccinated starting on May 1.
“Many countries have already eased their restrictions,” Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said Friday. “We are a country that relies on the tourism industry, especially during these times. This will help move the economy forward.”
Unvaccinated travelers will still need proof of a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arriving in Thailand, according to the Associated Press.
All visitors still must register with an online “Thailand Pass” system and provide proof of health insurance with coverage of at least $10,000 for COVID-19 treatment.
Currently, those arriving under the "Test and Go" program are required to take RT-PCR tests upon arrival, stay in a government-approved hotel for one night until the results are known and then conduct a self-administered rapid antigen test on the fifth day of their stay.
For the latest insights on travel to Thailand, check out the guide below:
Sponsored Content
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Learn More About Beaches Resorts’ Autism Certified Vacation Programs
-
Argentina’s World-Class Ski Resorts Attract Winter Sports Enthusiasts
For more information on Thailand
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS