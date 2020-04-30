The Mexican Caribbean Prepares for Tourism Recovery
Claudette Covey April 30, 2020
The Quintana Roo Tourism Board detailed its strategies for the recovery of the Mexican Caribbean’s tourism industry.
First and foremost, the board said it is continuing to fully support the Quintana Roo state government’s efforts to stanch the spread of the coronavirus.
As a case in point, the tourism board unveiled Paradise Can Wait/Please Stay Home, which provides a virtual sampling of the region’s myriad attractions.
The launch of the campaign was designed to coincide with the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of Cancun, which had been scheduled for April but postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Our communications during this time focus on ensuring we fully embrace the proactive decisions by the state government to take every measure possible to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our state,” said Dario Flota, CEO of the Quintana Roo Tourism Board. “This will ultimately result in our ability to recover more quickly as the global travel sector begins to rebound later this year.”
All tolled, the Quintana Roo State Health Services Department has reported 711 cases of the coronavirus.
The Quintana Roo government has introduced an array of initiatives designed to help businesses and displaced workers, while working toward ensuring that food and essential household items are provided to those in need.
The recovery strategy will initially focus on the return of air service to the Cancun, Cozumel and Chetumal international airports.
“In parallel to this effort, all members of the industry will be made aware of the destination’s readiness to receive visitors and the enhanced health and hygiene protocols in place across the state and the locations frequented by tourists,” the tourism board said. “Finally, consumers will be engaged with creative materials and targeted messaging using advertising, public relations, digital and social media, as well as co-marketing campaigns with industry partners.”
In addition to Cancun and Cozumel, Mexico Caribbean destinations include Playa Del Carmen, Riviera Maya, Tulum, Isla Mujeres, Isla Holbox and Bacalar.
