The Rise of Sports Tourism in Orlando
Destination & Tourism Sanjay Kirpalani November 13, 2019
Orlando is known globally as a tourism hub thanks to the attractions of Disney World, but that’s not the only thing that brings travelers to this central Florida hotspot these days.
In recent years, the epicenter of the Sunshine State has evolved into a sports paradise.
To outside observers, they might wonder how that could be true. After all, the city only has one professional sports franchise among the big four sports leagues—the NBA’s Orlando Magic. 24 years after the Magic played their first game, the city was awarded an MLS franchise in 2013 with the Orlando City Soccer Club making its debut two years later.
On the collegiate scene, the University of Central Florida’s recent success in football has helped the program make a splash in the national college football landscape. Plus, the city has an indoor hockey franchise with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.
With all of the traffic coming through the city, it’s enough to keep the city’s lodging industry busy throughout the year.
With more than 27 properties in the greater Orlando area, the Hilton group—through subsidiaries such as Embassy Suites, Homewood Suites and Home2 Suites—is able to satisfy the demands of travelers entering the city regardless of their leisure activity of choice.
Sean Kolodziejski, who serves Hilton’s Director of Marketing, explained how the city’s various sporting attractions come into play for tourists that are looking for an alternative to the theme park experience.
“Sports in Orlando are fantastic. A lot of people come to Orlando for the theme parks, but they don’t want to do the theme parks every single day,” Kolodziejski said. “They want to have other experiences too. So from the Magic, from Orlando City Soccer to the Solar Bears, our EHL team to UCF, it’s a great opportunity to go out and get something new to do and add on to your experience for at least one night of your trip”
One of the main beneficiaries of the influx of travelers into the city has been the Magic.
According to the team’s marketing department, the Magic welcomed approximately 115,000 international fans from 110 different countries to the Amway Center during the 2018-19 season. Some of the main sources of that influx came from countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany and the United Kingdom.
A unique element that helps the city’s sports franchises attract fans is their ability to bring in large groups—whether it’s for tourism purposes or corporate events. Kolodziejski notes that there’s also a spirit of teamwork and cooperation among groups such as the Greater Orlando Sports Commission, corporate partners such as Hilton, the city’s sports franchises and other third-party travel partners to work together to help give visitors a unique experience.
These factors partly explain why the Magic, despite being in one of the NBA’s smallest markets per Forbes, led the NBA in single ticket sales last season. They’ve also led the league in group ticket sales for the last four seasons.
From the consumer’s standpoint, it’s beneficial in a variety of ways.
“These events allow [consumers] get away from the hustle and bustle of the theme parks and relax and enjoy a sporting event,” Kolodziejski explained. “Also, you get to enjoy different parts of the city. With the parks, you’re going to be in the attractions corridor, which is always busy and has a ton of people all the time. With the sporting events, you get to see East Orlando and experience a different part of the city.”
But professional sporting events aren’t the only draw to Orlando.
Through the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex located on the Walt Disney World Resort grounds in Lake Buena Vista, Orlando hosts numerous youth and amateur sporting events throughout the year. In fact, the campus alone hosts more than 350,000 athletes, coaches and fans per year in a variety of different sports and events with competitors from around the world squaring off against one another.
There are major events in a variety of sports held on their grounds year-round, but a few noteworthy ones include the Disney Girls Soccer Showcase held in January, the Jr. NBA Global Championship in August and the Pop Warner Super Bowl in December.
Another unique sporting opportunity located among the Disney fanfare is the shiny, new NBA Experience.
Having opened in August 2019 in Disney Springs, it serves as a basketball lover’s wonderland while also creating a family-friendly environment with fun activities for novices, casual hoopers, pickup pros and everyone in between. For a more detailed review, click here.
While Disney will always be viewed as the main attraction for visitors to Orlando, it’s clear that the city has grown in many areas in recent years. Among its most prominent areas of ascension is the city’s reputation for hosting sporting events at all levels.
For more information on Orlando, Florida
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Sanjay Kirpalani
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS