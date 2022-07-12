Last updated: 01:08 PM ET, Tue July 12 2022

TIME Magazine Reveals World's Greatest Places of 2022

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz July 12, 2022

Madeira, outdoor activities in Madeira
Bica da Cana, a scenic point along a hiking trail in central Madeira. (photo via Madeira)

From Park City, Utah to Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, TIME Magazine has revealed its top 50 World’s Greatest Places of 2022, showcasing its ultimate list of bucket-list destinations that everyone should consider visiting at least once in their lifetime.

From the mysterious Easter Island monuments on Rapa Nui in Chile to Seoul, South Korea's modern innovations and timeless culture, the destinations on this list are incredible examples of only some of the most beautiful places on this planet—and even one that isn't.

North America

humpback whale, whale watching, Riviera Nayarit, whale
A Humpback whale breaches off the coast of Riviera Nayarit, Mexico. (photo via Riviera Nayarit Convention & Visitors Bureau)

– Park City, Utah
– Detroit, Michigan
– Miami, Florida
– San Francisco, California
– Jamaica
– Toronto, Canada
– Riviera Nayarit, Mexico
– Portland, Oregon
– Tofino, British Columbia

South America

accessible travel, wheel the world, Rapa Nui, Chilean Polynesia
Rapa Nui is just one of the many destinations that Wheel the World is making accessible for travelers of all abilities. (photo via Wheel the World)

– Galápagos Islands, Ecuador
– São Paulo, Brazil
– Rapa Nui, Chile
– Salta, Argentina
– El Chalten, Argentina
– Bogotá, Colombia

Asia & Pacific

Bongeunsa, Temple, Buddha, statue, Gangnam, Seoul, South Korea
Bongeunsa Temple Buddha statue facing toward the skyline of downtown Seoul, South Korea. (photo via iStock/Getty Images E+/Mlenny)

– Seoul, South Korea
– Kerala, India
– Ahmedabad, India
– Great Barrier Reef, Australia
– Queenstown, New Zealand
– Historic Silk Road Sites, Uzbekistan
– Trans Bhutan Trail, Bhutan
– Bali, Indonesia
– Kyushu Island, Japan
– Boracay, Philippines
– Setouchi Islands, Japan
– Fremantle, Australia

Africa & Middle East

Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar
Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar. (photo via Drablenkov/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)


– Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
– Doha, Qatar
– Nairobi, Kenya
– Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe
– Franschhoek, South Africa
– Lower Zambezi National Park, Zambia
– Kigali, Rwanda


Europe

Calabria
PHOTO: The view from the Italian Culinary Institute. (Photo by Chelsea Davis)

– Dolni Morava, Czech Republic
– Valencia, Spain
– Devon, England
– Portree, Scotland
– Madeira, Portugal
– Alentejo, Portugal
– Kaunas, Lithuania
– Calabria, Italy
– Skelleftea, Sweden
– Copenhagen, Denmark
– Marseilles, France
– Thessaloniki, Greece
– Istanbul, Turkey
– Ilulissat, Greenland

Special Regions

Quark Expeditions, Arctic expeditions
A Quark Expeditions group hike along a coastline. (photo via Quark Expeditions)

– The Arctic
– The International Space Station

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
