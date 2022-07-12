TIME Magazine Reveals World's Greatest Places of 2022
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz July 12, 2022
From Park City, Utah to Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, TIME Magazine has revealed its top 50 World’s Greatest Places of 2022, showcasing its ultimate list of bucket-list destinations that everyone should consider visiting at least once in their lifetime.
From the mysterious Easter Island monuments on Rapa Nui in Chile to Seoul, South Korea's modern innovations and timeless culture, the destinations on this list are incredible examples of only some of the most beautiful places on this planet—and even one that isn't.
North America
– Park City, Utah
– Detroit, Michigan
– Miami, Florida
– San Francisco, California
– Jamaica
– Toronto, Canada
– Riviera Nayarit, Mexico
– Portland, Oregon
– Tofino, British Columbia
South America
– Galápagos Islands, Ecuador
– São Paulo, Brazil
– Rapa Nui, Chile
– Salta, Argentina
– El Chalten, Argentina
– Bogotá, Colombia
Asia & Pacific
– Seoul, South Korea
– Kerala, India
– Ahmedabad, India
– Great Barrier Reef, Australia
– Queenstown, New Zealand
– Historic Silk Road Sites, Uzbekistan
– Trans Bhutan Trail, Bhutan
– Bali, Indonesia
– Kyushu Island, Japan
– Boracay, Philippines
– Setouchi Islands, Japan
– Fremantle, Australia
Africa & Middle East
– Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
– Doha, Qatar
– Nairobi, Kenya
– Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe
– Franschhoek, South Africa
– Lower Zambezi National Park, Zambia
– Kigali, Rwanda
Europe
– Dolni Morava, Czech Republic
– Valencia, Spain
– Devon, England
– Portree, Scotland
– Madeira, Portugal
– Alentejo, Portugal
– Kaunas, Lithuania
– Calabria, Italy
– Skelleftea, Sweden
– Copenhagen, Denmark
– Marseilles, France
– Thessaloniki, Greece
– Istanbul, Turkey
– Ilulissat, Greenland
Special Regions
– The Arctic
– The International Space Station
