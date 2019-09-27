Last updated: 10:38 AM ET, Fri September 27 2019

Tourism on the Rise in Hawaii

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli September 27, 2019

Mountain view from Hookipa Beach, Maui
PHOTO: Hookipa Beach on Maui boasts beautiful mountain views (photo via Sue Salisbury/Flickr).

There’s always Hawaii.

One of the stalwarts of U.S. tourism, visitors spent $1.5 billion in the Hawaiian Islands in August of this year, a 6.3 percent increase from the same time period in August of 2018.

MORE Destination & Tourism
Aerial view of Bangkok modern office buildings, condominium

Asia Tourism is on the Rise

Little Rock Broadway Bridge

A Southern Surprise in Little Rock

Aerial view of Riyadh downtown on February 29, 2016 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia Opening to Tourists for First Time

The Hawaii Tourism Authority did note that the August results from a year ago were partially impacted by concerns related to Hurricane Lane and the Kilauea eruption.

Nonetheless, there was an increase, and it was fueled by visitors from the United States.

In August, visitor spending increased from the west region of the U.S. (up 17.1 percent year over year to $578.6 million); from the east region of the U.S. (up 15.8 percent to $383.5 million); and from Canada (up 8.2 percent to $57.3 million).

Tourism from Japan to Hawaii declined 1.2 percent, or $225.4 million, in August. And tourism from all other international markets dropped 16 percent to $256.8 million compared to a year ago.

Total visitor arrivals increased 9.8 percent to 928,178 visitors in August and, ironically, all visitor arrivals were via airlines. No out-of-state cruise ships visited Hawaii in August of this year.

Visitors spent the most money on the island of Hawaii, followed by Maui, Oahu and Kauai.

Year-to-date through August, total visitor spending was flat compared to last year, down just a half-percent to $12.08 billion.

Tourism dollars from the Transient Accommodations Tax (TAT) helped to fund numerous community events and initiatives across the state in August, including the Okinawan Festival, Duke’s OceanFest, the AVPFirst youth volleyball clinics on six islands, the Kauai Marathon and Half Marathon and the Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival.

For more information on Hawaii

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Aerial view of Bangkok modern office buildings, condominium

Asia Tourism is on the Rise

A Southern Surprise in Little Rock

Saudi Arabia Opening to Tourists for First Time

How Caribbean Destinations Benefit From Condor Airlines’ Continuation

Bahamas Official Says Islands Are Open for Business

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS