Travelers Flock To Florida and Mexico for Spring Break

Orlando, Florida, Lake Eola
Orlando, Florida skyline from Lake Eola. (photo via LUNAMARINA/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Allianz Partners’ Top 10 Spring Break Destinations review found that Americans are heading south and south of the border for spring break this year.

Like in years past, warm weather dominates travel choices as U.S. travelers look for places to escape winter’s cold embrace.

The most popular domestic destinations include Florida, the American West and Hawaii, and international destinations such as the Dominican Republic and Mexico prove popular for those choosing to travel outside the country.

Allianz analyzed more than 1.8 million flight itineraries for trips between five and eight days in length and, despite the pandemic, Orlando tops the list of most popular domestic destinations for spring break for the fifth year in a row.

Florida cities occupied a lot of the top spots on the list. Favorites on the Top 10 chart include Miami (3), Fort Lauderdale (4), Fort Myers (6) and Tampa (7).

Major cities such as Los Angeles and New York have been less popular this year, replaced by smaller cities such as Denver (10) and Honolulu (9). Allianz also noted that road trips are seeing a steep increase this year as travelers seek socially distanced options for spring break.

International travel is tougher this year with travel restrictions preventing Americans from visiting previous years’ top choices such as Grand Cayman and London.

Cancun beach with hotels.
Cancun beach with hotels. (photo viapawel.gaul / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Cancun, San Jose del Cabo and Puerto Vallarta occupy the top three spots on Allianz’s list for 2021 followed by Aruba and Jamaica in the top five.

“Americans are beginning to travel again with almost half of our travel-forward customers planning a trip for the 2021 Spring Break season,” said Daniel Durazo, director of marketing and communications for Allianz Partners, USA. “Our survey also shows many travelers are planning domestic getaways and looking for a dose of Spring Break sunshine in Florida, Hawaii and out West, while international destinations like Mexico and the Dominican Republic will also welcome winter-weary travelers.”

Top 10 Domestic Destinations

—Orlando

—Phoenix

—Miami

—Fort Lauderdale

—Las Vegas

—Fort Meyers

—Tampa

—Salt Lake City

—Honolulu

—Denver

Top 10 International Destinations

—Cancun

—San Jose del Cabo

—Puerto Vallarta

—Aruba

—Montego Bay, Jamaica

—Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

—Providenciales, Turks & Caicos

—Nassau, Bahamas

—San Jose, Costa Rica

—Liberia, Costa Rica

