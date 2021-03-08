Allianz Adds Epidemic Coverage To Travel Insurance
Features & Advice Allianz Global Assistance Donald Wood March 08, 2021
Travel insurance company Allianz Partners announced it added epidemic coverage to its offerings following the impact of COVID-19.
Allianz revealed that customers who become ill with COVID-19 or a future epidemic, are individually ordered to quarantine or denied boarding due to a suspected illness will be covered by the insurance enhancements.
The changes to epidemic coverage formalize and add to some of the temporary accommodations the travel insurance company put into place in March 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic shut down the industry around the world.
The main enhancement adds epidemic-related illness as a covered reason to cancel or interrupt a trip, or seek reimbursement for emergency medical care, emergency medical transportation, change fees and loyalty points redeposit fees.
“The COVID-19 crisis has created an unprecedented hardship on both travelers and the travel industry,” Allianz Partners Vice President Richard Aquino said. “We’re pleased to announce that we’ve added epidemic enhancements to many of our products that provide the coverage and benefits that are so valuable to today’s traveler.”
Allianz’s updated products also allow insured customers to cancel or interrupt their trip if they or their traveling companion have been individually ordered to quarantine, regardless of whether they are ill or have tested positive for a disease.
These epidemic enhancements are currently available on certain Allianz Global Assistance travel insurance products offered through retail partners and directly to consumers in most states.
Sponsored Content
- Advertising ALG Vacations
-
ALG Vacations Advisors CDC Guidelines HUBAdvertising ALG Vacations
For more information on Allianz Global Assistance
For more Features & Advice News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS