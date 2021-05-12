TravelPulse Q&A: Explore Georgia on Launching New Travel Guide for Tourism Recovery
Destination & Tourism Lauren Bowman May 12, 2021
The pandemic has shifted the mindset of many travelers, leading to destinations adapting on how to market.
For the state of Georgia, it meant launching a new multimillion-dollar recovery marketing campaign. The new ‘Ready. Set. Georgia.’ campaign calls for travelers to get out and explore.
TravelPulse spoke with Mariana Costa, Blue Sky Executive Creative Director and Mark Jaronski, Head of Georgia Tourism & Deputy Commissioner, Explore Georgia on the state’s campaign. These two have been pivotal in the state’s tourism recovery program, and they are offering travelers a fresh take on all the places this great state has to explore.
TravelPulse (TP): “Ready. Set. Georgia.” Is the state’s new travel marketing campaign to launch recovery efforts for tourism. What are some of its key initiatives?
Mark Jaronski (MJ): To increase visitation and support tourism recovery in the state. The campaign is focused on listening to our visitors and adapting to meet their needs. We want to capture the steadily increasing travel demand by meeting travelers where they are now. After the last year, they are ready to go!
TP: What was the key vision for the campaign?
Mariana Costa (MC): After the heaviness and isolation of the pandemic, we wanted to connect with the hope and positivity that’s stemming from vaccination efforts. People haven’t been able to travel, or at least not in the ways they usually do, and those desires to explore and experience new things have been pent up. With Ready. Set. Georgia. we aim to encourage that exploration in a really active, supportive way. There’s been so much sitting and waiting, this was a way to relaunch travel and the joy it brings. Beyond the broad vision of jumpstarting tourism as we enter a post-vaccination era, we sought to demonstrate the many unique experiences and perspectives within Georgia. It’s intended to feel very open, full of possibilities, and like you can choose your own adventure and just….go. We’re inviting travelers to come and get immersed in Georgia as we emerge from the pandemic.
TP: How were destinations selected for the 2021 Explore Georgia Official Travel Guide? And will there be more Travel Guides produced in the future?
MJ: The cover showcases imagery from destinations representing every part of our state with the call to action - EXPLORE. Each letter and the state shows a glimpse of some of the most inspiring and unexpected destinations in the state, inviting consumers to dive deeper into the guide to learn more. We have produced various versions of the Explore Georgia Official State Travel Guide annually for 20+ years because we continue to see demand for a comprehensive collateral piece, especially at our nine Visitor Information Centers around the state. We’ll continue to evaluate consumer demand for the travel guide on an annual basis.
TP: How will the multimillion-dollar recovery campaign impact the state's tourism and hospitality sector as a whole?
MJ: The campaign will continue to bolster our recovery efforts, helping our state’s tourism industry get back on its feet and welcome more visitors to Georgia. The travel and tourism industry is an important part of Georgia’s economy and, like the rest of the world, was severely impacted in 2020. “Ready. Set. Georgia.” will help us capture visitor interest as travelers convert a year’s worth of pent-up demand into actionable travel plans, boosting visitation and its resulting visitor spending, leisure and hospitality jobs, and local and state tax revenues.
TP: Getting out and exploring the state is a huge push for “Ready. Set. Georgia.” Is there a must-see attraction you would tell a native Georgian to visit? What about someone from out of state?
MJ: That’s what’s great about Georgia! The number of diverse tourism assets across the state ensures that families, couples, friend groups and more have many experiences to choose – from the coast to the mountains and every city, small town, and rural destination in between – to meet their needs.
MC: There are places I’ve learned about in the process of developing this campaign and have been excited to get out and see. Not many fellow Georgians seem to know Providence Canyon, which is stunning and only a few hours from Atlanta. On my list is to go to Fort Mountain in North Georgia, which has the ruins of a mysterious ancient wall. For out-of-state visitors, I’d go a little broader. There’s so much to do and see around Atlanta: the High Museum, aquarium, Ponce City Market, World of Coke, Center for Civil & Human Rights, College Football Hall of Fame, trails and tubing around the Chattahoochee, etc. And I think a lot of non-Georgians aren’t really aware that there are full-on beaches and islands here.
TP: What’s one thing you believe Georgia is doing correctly and other states should emulate when it comes to the travel industry?
MJ: That we’re continuously meeting consumers where their mindsets are now. Things can change rapidly and we’re constantly monitoring and adapting. After last year, it’s ready, set, go… Ready. Set. Georgia!
MC: The state doesn’t pigeonhole itself; we don’t focus on just one thing. That helps us speak to a wider audience and not put all our eggs in one location’s basket. In some areas, it’s only about the mountains or the beach or the food or the history, but across our touchpoints, we cover a bit of everything. This helps show the open-ended nature of travel in Georgia.
TP: May is National Travel Advisor Month - How can travel advisors work with Explore Georgia?
MJ: Our team is dedicated to working with travel advisors and connecting them with our partners across Georgia’s tourism industry to share the many destinations, itineraries, lodging, experiences, and more that will serve all of their clients' travel planning needs. Travel advisors can visit ExploreGeorgia.org to find more information and get in touch with our team members.
