Turks and Caicos Eases Visitor Entry Requirements
Destination & Tourism Brian Major April 26, 2022
The Turks and Caicos Islands Government will ease entry protocols for vaccinated travelers to the destination beginning May 1, including the elimination of pre-visit registration on the Turks and Caicos’ traveler portal, said Turks and Caicos Tourist Board (TCTB) officials in a statement.
The territory’s Public and Environmental Health Arriving Passengers Travel Clearance Regulations announced vaccinated visitors are no longer required to provide a negative Covid test and provide proof of travel insurance to gain entry to the country.
Additionally, travelers will no longer be required to register on the TCI Assured portal, which will be discontinued on April 30. The Turks and Caicos continues to require all visitors to be fully vaccinated to enter the country and stay at its resorts.
“We are delighted to make it easier for travelers to rediscover Turks and Caicos,” said Pamela Ewing, the Turks and Caicos’ director of tourism. “Throughout 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, we saw strong visitor numbers from our largest source market, the United States and we believe the measures announced today will boost numbers further in 2022.”
The new protocols follow TCTB’ announcement of the return of local events including the weekly Island Fish Fry, which kicked off on April 21 and launches a full schedule of cultural and culinary events in 2022.
The island Fish Fry welcomes locals and visitors to a weekly celebration of Turks and Caicos culture in a family-friendly, open-air setting on Thursday evenings at PTV Stubbs Diamond Plaza on Providenciales from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The events will feature more than a dozen restaurant and souvenir vendors, a live music and cultural performances.
“Turks & Caicos Islands Tourist Board is thrilled to welcome the return of events, inviting our community and international guests to enjoy the authentic sights, sounds, and tastes of the islands,” says Mary Lightbourne, deputy director of tourism.
“After two years, it’s a monumental moment to bring our communities back together with a lively event schedule, kicking off with the beloved Island Fish Fry.”
Other events will include the South Caicos Regatta during the last weekend in May; Grand Turk’s TI Summajam during the last weekend in June, featuring the Miss and Little Miss Grand Turk beauty pageants plus live music and entertainment, and the “Race for the Conch” Eco-Sea Swim on June 25.
The annual event features mile and half-mile races for novice and experienced swimmers through Grace Bay’s blue waters. Proceeds from the race go to local charities including Provo Children's Home, the Reef Fund, and the Turks & Caicos Islands Swim Federation.
Also planned are the Turks & Caicos International Film Festival during the second week of November, featuring premieres, master classes, and movie stars including Delroy Lindo.
Muskanoo on December 26 is a celebration of Turks and Caicos' West African and Caribbean heritage that developed from 19th century enslaved people who celebrated Christmas by mocking colonists’ costume balls. Held near Grace Bay, the event features fireworks, vendors, music, and food.
