UK Could Allow Vaccinated US Travelers by End of Summer
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff July 09, 2021
The UK's transport secretary Grant Shapps revealed updated guidelines for travel to and from the UK this week.
Starting July 19, Shapps said that fully-vaccinated Britons returning from medium-sized amber list countries will no longer have to quarantine when they arrive home.
"I can confirm today that from the 19th of July, UK residents who are fully vaccinated through the UK vaccine rollout will no longer have to self-isolate when they return to England," Shapps said.
He also announced that travel could open up between the UK and the US toward summer's end.
"We're working to extend our approach to vaccinated passengers from important markets and holiday destinations, later this summer, such as the United States and the EU," he said.
The need for Britons to quarantine for 10 days upon returning home was hindering the UK's travel industry which has been decimated by COVID-19 travel restrictions.
EasyJet reported that bookings to amber countries surged 440 percent after the announcement.
"We have been delighted with the customer response to the removal of Amber list quarantine for the fully vaccinated, so Europe has now turned Green for the double jabbed," easyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said in a statement. "This means that millions will finally be able to reunite with family and loved ones abroad or take that long-awaited trip this summer."
While the UK is lessening restrictions, Britons may find some countries harder to visit. Italy, Portugal and Spain have all recently tightened entry requirements for British citizens. Italy is currently requiring five days of quarantine.
