United Airlines Begins Service to Curaçao
Destination & Tourism Brian Major August 23, 2019
The Curaçao Tourist Board announced new weekly flights between Newark Liberty International Airport and Hato International Airport aboard United Airlines beginning December 7. The new flight represents United’s return to the southern Caribbean island for the first time in nearly a decade, an indication of “increasing US demand.”
Bookings are now available for the new Saturday-departing non-stop flights. “The Northeast has always been a strong market for Curaçao, and while we’ve enjoyed non-stop airlift out of JFK for a few years now, this new flight provides a second Saturday option,” said Paul Pennicook, CEO of the Curaçao Tourist Board.
Pennicook said the new flights also provide “an additional connection for travelers routing through Newark on their way to and from Curaçao.” The new flights add to Curaçao’s North American airlift contingent this winter, which also includes American Airlines, JetBlue, Air Canada and WestJet.
American Airlines will fly non-stop from Miami to Curaçao twice daily and weekly from Charlotte on Saturdays, while JetBlue flies non-stop from New York’s John F. Kennedy on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Air Canada will depart four times weekly from Toronto and twice weekly from Montreal. WestJet will continue to operate weekly from Toronto.
Curaçao posted a 10 percent increase in North American arrivals from May of 2017 to May of 2018 and strong first-half 2019 visitor arrivals, including a 17 percent year-over-year through May, “with all markets showing positive growth,” said Pennicook.
Curaçao’s strong early 2019 arrivals have been driven in part by North American arrivals. Travelers from Canada and the United States increased 19 percent year-over-year in early 2019, said officials, led by a 21 percent jump in American arrivals. The September re-opening of the Curaçao Marriott is also expected to boost American arrivals said CTB officials.
