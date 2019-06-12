Universal Orlando Creates Magic with New Hagrid Ride at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter
Destination & Tourism Lauren Bowman June 12, 2019
Universal Orlando Resort does it again.
The theme park completely immerses guests into The Wizarding World of Harry Potter experience in another fascinating way with the newest ride in Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure.
Potterheads, get ready to escape to your favorite world for a whole new adventure. For those who just love rollercoasters and theme parks, this thrilling ride is one captivating ‘story coaster’ that has several unique elements.
The ride, located at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, takes guests through an enchanting jaunt through the Forbidden Forest where you will come face-to-face and face-to-erm-tail with magical creatures like a unicorn, Cornish pixies, Hagrid’s three-headed dog 'Fluffy', centaurs and even a Blast-Ended Skrewt which was never featured in the movies but is mentioned as being a special project of Hagrid’s in the books.
The queue sets up the storyline well, giving guests waiting in line plenty to interact with their eyes and ears. The magical background that is added into the wait areas is sure to capture many 'oohs and aahs' from guests of all ages.
First, pass by graffiti from past Hogwarts students – showing that this area of the Hogwarts grounds has long been a haven for students trying to skirt away from their studies.
Then you’ll come to Hagrid’s hut complete with giant pumpkins like the ones he grows for the Halloween Feast. Be sure to look around for hidden Easter Eggs – or just catch sight of some real eggs – once you enter into the ruins that show what Hagrid has been up to. There’s even the suggestion of how the Blast-Ended Skrewt came to be.
In true Hagrid fashion, it’s his belief that some real hands-on experience is best for all Hogwarts students when learning about magical creatures. It’s at this point that Arthur Weasley comes in to help model a duplicated motorbike and sidecar that forms the rollercoaster.
Guests can choose to ride on either the motorbike (which sits higher up) or in the sidecar (which feels a little bit more secure). The longest rollercoaster track in Florida, measuring almost a mile, catapults guests through seven launches and even sends you flying backward at one point. But the most impressive is the almost 17-foot freefall, so maybe wait until after the ride to grab that Butterbeer.
Along the ride, guests will see an animatronic of Hagrid that is almost life-like as is the most advanced animatronic for Universal.
The creative team worked with Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid) to get everything right – even doing a digital scan of his mouth. His face was carved by hand and the animated figure can move his body and facial expressions in 24 different movements. His wardrobe was also fashioned by the same people who made his on-screen costumes.
The ride officially opens on June 13, 2019, but a special preview for media and invited guests was held just two days before.
As if the ride couldn’t get any better, special guests – Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), and James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley) – made an appearance to help clear the way for the coaster with the ‘Wingardium Leviosa’ spell.
Boxes floated into the air and away from the entrance allowing eager guests to make their way through the line to the coaster.
Just another way Universal brings the magic to life.
From its unique design elements to just how absorbed into the storyline guests are made to feel, it easy to see the coaster quickly becoming a fan favorite. This ‘story coaster’ is really one of a kind.
For more information on Orlando, Florida
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lauren Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS