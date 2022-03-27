Last updated: 01:09 PM ET, Sun March 27 2022

US Capitol To Reopen With Limited Tours

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli March 27, 2022

Capitol Hill USA
American flag waving in front of the U.S. Capitol. (photo via rarrarorro / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The United States Capitol in Washington D.C. will reopen its doors to the public – on a limited basis – on Monday, March 28, the first time the landmark building will accept visitors in more than two years.

The Capitol was closed to the public on March 12, 2020, the day after the coronavirus was declared a global pandemic.

The only time the public has been inside since was on January 6, 2021, when supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the building in the hopes of reversing the outcome of the November 2020 election.

According to Fox News, House Sergeant-at-Arms William J. Walker and Capitol attending physician Brian P. Monahan laid out a plan for Congress that involves a phased reopening in which visitors must pre-register in order to visit on a guided tour of the structure.

Each tour will include a maximum of 15 guests per tour, and reservations must be made online.

"We appreciate your continued patience and cooperation as we work together to resume public tours of the Capitol for the American people in a way that protects the health and safety of visitors and institutional staff alike," Walker and Dr. Monahan wrote to Congress.

The reopening of the Capitol had been considered for some time as COVID cases began to wane. Normally, three million to five million people a year visit the Capitol. Further rollouts will take place in phases, including the ability to eat in the Capitol restaurant or visit the gallery.

Rich Thomaselli
