US State Department Updates Saint Lucia Travel Advisory
Destination & Tourism Brian Major December 14, 2020
The U.S. Department of State issued a Level 3 Travel Advisory this past week recommending vacationers “reconsider” travel to Saint Lucia due to “health and safety measures and COVID-related conditions.”
The State Department advisory notes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for Saint Lucia due to COVID-19.
The State Department previously issued an August 31 Level 2 Advisory for Saint Lucia advising travelers to “exercise increased caution,” with regards to Saint Lucia travel. The advisory was issued following the United States’ lifting its global Level 4 blanket travel advisory.
Saint Lucia had reported 275 COVID-19 cases with four fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic in March. Infections have increased sharply in the past two months; Saint Lucia’s population totals 182,000 people.
Saint Lucia reopened to visitors on July 9 and requires travelers from non “travel bubble” countries, including the U.S., to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test within seven days of travel.
Visitors are required to complete a pre-arrival registration form in advance and undergo screening, including temperature checks, upon arrival at Hewanorra International Airport. Symptomatic visitors are isolated and tested; visitors who arrive without proof of a negative result will be subject to immediate isolation and COVID-19 testing.
For more information on St. Lucia
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS