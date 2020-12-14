Last updated: 05:15 PM ET, Mon December 14 2020

US State Department Updates Saint Lucia Travel Advisory

December 14, 2020

Royalton Saint Lucia
Saint Lucia reopened to visitors in July. At the Royalton Saint Lucia resort. (Photo by Brian Major)

The U.S. Department of State issued a Level 3 Travel Advisory this past week recommending vacationers “reconsider” travel to Saint Lucia due to “health and safety measures and COVID-related conditions.”

The State Department advisory notes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for Saint Lucia due to COVID-19.

The State Department previously issued an August 31 Level 2 Advisory for Saint Lucia advising travelers to “exercise increased caution,” with regards to Saint Lucia travel. The advisory was issued following the United States’ lifting its global Level 4 blanket travel advisory.

Saint Lucia had reported 275 COVID-19 cases with four fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic in March. Infections have increased sharply in the past two months; Saint Lucia’s population totals 182,000 people.

Saint Lucia reopened to visitors on July 9 and requires travelers from non “travel bubble” countries, including the U.S., to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test within seven days of travel.

Visitors are required to complete a pre-arrival registration form in advance and undergo screening, including temperature checks, upon arrival at Hewanorra International Airport. Symptomatic visitors are isolated and tested; visitors who arrive without proof of a negative result will be subject to immediate isolation and COVID-19 testing.

