US Takes Top Spot as South Africa’s No. 1 Overseas Market
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey July 14, 2022
In 2021, the U.S. became South Africa’s top overseas market in both arrivals and spending, according to a report released by South African Tourism.
With a 14 percent increase in arrivals over 2020, the U.S. took over the top spot from the U.K., which had served as South Africa’s No. 1 overseas tourism market since 1994.
“This report indicates that our diligent marketing and promotional efforts for South Africa are paying off,” said Jerry Mpufane, president of South African Tourism North America Hub.
“South Africa remains a bucket list destination and as a result, continues to win coveted travel and hospitality accolades, which go a long way in establishing confidence in what we have to offer.
“When you couple that with increased connectivity provided by our airline partners at United and Delta and the consistent energy and enthusiasm for the destination shown by U.S. travel advisors and tour operators, the future looks bright as we continue our recovery efforts.”
The report, which was released in the aftermath of South Africa dropping all COVID-19 restrictions, also noted that the U.S. “topped tourist revenue from overseas markets with R2.3 billion with arrivals primarily driven by first-time travelers.”
