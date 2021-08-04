US Travel Praises Committee Passage of Bill Restoring Brand USA Act
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff August 04, 2021
The U.S. Travel Association is praising Congress on the committee passage of the Restoring Brand USA Act.
The association praised Congress, noting that Brand USA is essential to the economic recovery.
“As we look to rebuild the travel economy from the devastating effects of the pandemic, it’s no overstatement to say the work of Brand USA has never been more essential. Brand USA has a proven record of generating a significant return-on-investment, delivering economic benefits to both urban and rural regions," said U.S. Travel executive vice president of public affairs and policy Tori Emerson Barnes.
Brand USA has lost funds as international tourism has drastically declined.
“However, the steep declines in international travel have decimated Brand USA’s funding: International travel restrictions resulted in the loss of more than 1 million American jobs and $150 billion in export income last year alone," said Barnes. "The emergency relief provided by the bill—which utilizes existing funds and comes at no additional cost to American taxpayers—will help bring back international visitors more quickly, shorten the recovery timeline and restore lost U.S. jobs."
This bill will be essential for the ongoing success of both Brand USA and the overarching economy and jobs recovery.
“U.S. Travel applauds Senators Klobuchar and Blunt for their continued leadership on Brand USA. We also thank Chair Cantwell, Ranking Member Wicker, Subcommittee Chair Rosen and Subcommittee Ranking Member Scott for supporting the bill and moving it quickly through the committee,” Barnes added.
