US Virgin Islands Aligns Protocols With New CDC Requirements
January 25, 2021
U.S. Virgin Islands' pandemic protocols require international travelers arriving in the territory to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter the country under the recent rule changes issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Travelers arriving from other U.S. states or territories are exempt from the requirement, said U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism officials.
Visitors to the territory are required to use the U.S. Virgin Islands Travel Screening Portal to submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test result prior to travel. Visitors age five years or older who do not receive clearance via the online portal will be unable to board an aircraft to the territory.
U.S. Virgin Islands DOT officials have compiled a listing of local health care providers and laboratories offering pre-departure COVID-19 testing, enabling visitors to the territory to comply with the new CDC guidelines.
“With new variants of COVID-19 circulating in recent months, it is essential to adhere to prevention and control measures since we are still in the midst of a pandemic,” said Joseph Boschulte, the U.S. Virgin Islands commissioner of tourism.
The U.S. Virgin Islands government has processed nearly 135,000 travelers since launching its Travel Screening Portal in July. “The portal was designed to be “responsive to changing travel protocols and the territory’s health and safety guidelines,” said Boschulte, who added the prescreening tool has “helped to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. Virgin Islands.”
Boschulte also noted that travelers who originate in the U.S. Virgin Islands and return to the territory, including those who return within a five-day period, are required to take a COVID-19 test before returning or have proof of a positive antibody test result within the previous four months. Thus U.S. Virgin Islands residents are encouraged to arrange for testing at their intended destination prior to departing the territory.
The U.S. Virgin Islands is currently in the “Safer-at-Home” phase of the Territory’s pandemic response, said officials, during which businesses are open, but residents and visitors are urged to “engage in activities with health and safety as a top priority, and to limit exposure to others, especially groups.”
