Venice Goes From Facing Floods to Facing Outbreak
Destination & Tourism Mackenzie Cullen February 27, 2020
As the coronavirus spreads across Italy, Venice now has to prepare for an emergency as the city is still dealing with the aftermath of major floods only a few months ago.
Venice, famed for its city-wide waterways and attracting over 30 million tourists each year, has already taken a hit to its tourism industry after experiencing some of the worst flooding in a half-century toward the end of 2019.
The floods caused more than one billion euros in damage to residents and businesses as well as damage to renowned landmarks such as St. Mark’s Basilica and La Fenice theatre.
Italy has recently become a new focal point of the COVID-19 outbreak, with over 300 confirmed cases and twelve deaths. The Italian government has been going to great lengths in an effort to contain the two main outbreaks in Veneto and Lombardy, areas that produce over 30 percent of Italy’s economic output.
There have so far been four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Venice out of the 71 cases in the region of Veneto. Veneto remains the second worst-hit region after Lombardy, where there are at least 258 confirmed cases. Ten towns within Lombardy are currently on lockdown.
Venice’s local hoteliers’ association announced that the outbreak in Italy has led to a 50 percent decrease in hotel reservations. While Carnival originally caused an increase in reservations, with 95 percent occupancy reported last weekend, numbers dropped once again after officials canceled the last two days of celebrations as a precaution.
In addition, the city’s museums, schools and other official offices have been closed until March 1.
According to Venice city councilor for economic development Simone Venturini, national authorities should be just as concerned with the economic impact caused by the outbreak as they are with the impact on public health.
“We can see the square is relatively empty. If I can say, from my 39-year work experience, there is a very heavy fall, around 40% compared to previous years,” said Roberto Nardin, a Venice gondolier.
